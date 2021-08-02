2021 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament format has been announced for the second playing of the modern Olympic event, to be played at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament field is 60 players, with a maximum of four from any one country. If a country had four players in the top 15 players in the Olympic ranking, then they could bring four players. Otherwise, players were selected based on ranking to a maximum of two per country.

The Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament format is a 72-hole event. The four rounds are played in four consecutive days. A cut will not be made after 36 holes, meaning players get four rounds of competition.

The winner will earn an Olympic gold medal, with silver and bronze medals available for second and third place, respectively. Additionally there are one-year exemptions into the five major championships recognized by the LPGA Tour.