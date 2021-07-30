Ohio’s NCR Country Club to host 2022 US Senior Women’s Open

The USGA has announced NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, as the host site of the 2022 US Senior Women’s Open, to be played Aug. 25-28, 2022.

“As we kick off the 3rd US Senior Women’s Open on Thursday, we couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are taking this championship to another venerable U.S. Women’s Open venue next year in NCR Country Club,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director for championships.

“The Senior Women’s Open continues to generate more and more buzz and excitement and has become a must-play event as the game’s greats turn 50. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to return to NCR and crown another worthy USGA champion.”

The club's South Course, which will host the event, was designed by Dick Wilson and opened in 1954. It has previously hosted four USGA championships, including the 2005 US Senior Open, as well as the 1969 PGA Championship, won by Raymond Floyd.

“Our history with the USGA runs deep, and we cannot wait to welcome them back for another championship,” said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of NCR Country Club. “The opportunity for us to share our world-class facility and golf course with some of the best players to have ever played the game is such a treat for all of us. We are honored and privileged to once again stage such a prestigious championship.”

The US Senior Women’s Open is open to professional females and amateur females with a handicap index not exceeding 7.4 and who have reached their 50th birthday as of the first day of the championship. The field will include 120 players, who can earn entry via qualification or exemption, playing in a 72-hole stroke-play event.