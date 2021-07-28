2021 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf tournament streaming: How to watch online through NBC Olympics, Golf Channel apps

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan for Olympic gold. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC Sports in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

There will be players in the field, competing for an opportunity to earn a gold medal and win in the Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing at least eight-and-a-half hours each night.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 29 (Wednesday night in the US)

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Friday, July 30 (Thursday night in the US)

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday, July 31 (Friday night in the US)

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Saturday night in the US)