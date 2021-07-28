2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational is the tri-sanctioned event on the 2021 LPGA Tour and European Tour schedule, with Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland hosting the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Northern Ireland.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced in both the men's and women's separate events to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with live streaming online through the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational TV times and schedule.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern