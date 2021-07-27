2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Galgorm Castle and Masserenne in Northern Ireland.
The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+100) betting odds.
Justin Harding is 11-to-1, as he looks to pick up from the playoff loss at Celtic anor last week.
Laurie Canter is on 20-to-1, with four players at 25-to-1.
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, the LPGA, Ladies European Tour and European Tour have come together for a tri-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland. There are more LPGA stars than any of the other tours, but there are two separate competitions competing for equal prize money.
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright men's winner
- Andy Sullivan: +1000
- Justin Harding: +1100
- Laurie Canter: +2000
- Calum Hill: +2500
- Jordan Smith: +2500
- Marcus Armitage: +2500
- Masahiro Kawamura: +2500
- Adrian Otaegui: +2800
- Eddie Pepperell: +2800
- John Catlin: +2800
- Santiago Tarrio: +2800
- Vincent Norrman: +2800
- Connor Syme: +3000
- Wil Besseling: +3000
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +3300
- Matthew Jordan: +3300
- Maverick Antcliff: +4000
- Richard Mansell: +4000
- Grant Forrest: +5000
- Jack Senior: +5000
- Josh Geary: +5000
- Callum Shinkwin: +6000
- Daniel Gavins: +6000
- James Morrison: +6000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +6000
- Darius van Driel: +6600
- David Law: +6600
- Francesco Laporta: +6600
- Matthias Schmid: +6600
- Niall Kearney: +6600
- Scott Hend: +6600
- Sihwan Kim: +6600
- Dale Whitnell: +7000
- Alexander Levy: +7500
- Bryden MacPherson: +7500
- Paul Peterson: +7500
- Soren Kjeldsen: +7500
- Ashley Chesters: +8000
- Cormac Sharvin: +8000
- Craig Howie: +8000
- Daniel Hiller: +8000
- Hugo Leon: +8000
- Julien Guerrier: +8000
- Nacho Elvira: +8000
- Scott Jamieson: +8000
- Dimitrios Papadatos: +9000
- Blake Windred: +10000
- David Horsey: +10000
- Garrick Porteous: +11000
- Julian Suri: +11000
- Oliver Farr: +11000
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +11000
- Shubankar Sharma: +11000
- Steven Brown: +11000
- Alejandro Canizares: +12500
- Alejandro Del Rey: +12500
- Clemet Sordet: +12500
- David Drysdale: +12500
- Hennie du Plessis: +12500
- Jayden Schaper: +12500
- Kristoffer Broberg: +12500
- Marc Warren: +12500
- Matthew Baldwin: +12500
- Rhys Enoch: +12500
- Richard McEvoy: +12500
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +12500