2021 Amundi Evian Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, CNBC, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Evian Resort Golf Club in France. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Amundi Evian Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, CNBC and the NBC Sports app bring together 22 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with live streaming on the NBC Sports app for the first two and CNBC clsoing out coverage on each weekend day.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 a.m.

NBC Sports app streaming: 7-8 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

NBC Sports app streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 a.m.

NBC Sports app streaming: 7-8 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

NBC Sports app streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 5:30-8:30 a.m.

CNBC broadcast: 8:30-11 a.m.

Sunday, July 25