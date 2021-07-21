2021 Cazoo Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Cazoo Open is the Scottish event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales, hosting the event.

The Cazoo Open field is headed by Justin Harding, Andy Sullivan and John Catlin, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Cazoo Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship in tape-delayed fashion on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with golf action from The Celtic Manor Resort.

Live coverage is exclusively streamed on the NBC Sports app from 10:30 a.m. each tournament day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Cazoo Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Cazoo Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Cazoo Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern