2021 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is 10-to-1, as she looks to pick up a third major as she defends this title from 2019.

Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park are on 14-to-1.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA has arrived in France for its fourth major of the year. Evian Resort Golf Club is back hosting this fourth of five majors, with a number of top players choosing to skip this week to prepare for the Olympic golf tournament.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds: Outright winner