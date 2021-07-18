How much money does the 2021 British Open Championship winner get? See the first-prize payout

The winner of the 2021 British Open Championship gets a lot of money, and the British Open Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning the third men's major of the year.

The 2021 British Open Championship purse is $11.5 million, marking an increas over 2019, the last time the tournament was played.

How much money does the 2021 British Open Championship winner get?

The R&A pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2021 British Open Championship winner will earn $2,070,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2019, Shane Lowry won $1,935,000 as the British Open Championship winner's check from an $10.75 million purse.

During the trophy ceremony and throughout the tournament, the R&A prefers not to talk about the money and the winner's check. It's not mentioned at all other than an announcement of the annual purse and how much each place pays. Otherwise, the group doesn't want it to be the focus, rather the prestige of the British Open Championship should be front and center.

The British Open Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $15 million purse. The US Open Championship is second best with a $12.5 million purse.

However, the tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf now belongs to the European Tour. The winner of the season-ending 2021 DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour will win $3,000,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.