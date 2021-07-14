2021 Barbasol Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel apps

The 2021 Barbasol Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Keene Trace Golf Club in the PGA Tour's Kentucky stop. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Barbasol Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win Barbasol Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day on the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, coverage runs two-and-a-half hours.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 Barbasol Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18