2021 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at Royal St. George's
Open Championship

2021 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at Royal St. George’s

07/14/2021 at 10:33 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 British Open Championship weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday and Friday at Royal St. George's Golf Club, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind throughout the week in Sandwich, England.

The general weather forecast calls for a small chance of some rain during all championship days, with temperatures in the high 60s or low 70s. The wind will be slightly more substantial on Friday and Saturday, and the wind is blowing out of the north for all four days, with slight variations.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it appears the wind won't be a big factor in the championship for long stretches of time.

2021 British Open Championship updated weather forecast

  • Thursday: 71 degrees, mostly sunny, N 16 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph
  • Friday: 69 degrees, partly cloudy, NNE 15 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph
  • Saturday: 68 degrees, mostly sunny, NNE 14 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph
  • Sunday: 72 degrees, sunny, NE 8 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.