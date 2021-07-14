2021 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at Royal St. George’s

The 2021 British Open Championship weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday and Friday at Royal St. George's Golf Club, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind throughout the week in Sandwich, England.

The general weather forecast calls for a small chance of some rain during all championship days, with temperatures in the high 60s or low 70s. The wind will be slightly more substantial on Friday and Saturday, and the wind is blowing out of the north for all four days, with slight variations.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it appears the wind won't be a big factor in the championship for long stretches of time.

2021 British Open Championship updated weather forecast