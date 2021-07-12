Puma Golf looks to elevate athleisure for the sport with the Grylbl collection
07/12/2021 at 3:41 pm
Golf News Net


As a golfer who has been cheering on a more casual, athletic-looking approach to golf fashion, I've been a fan of what Puma Golf has been bringing to the table. Their Excellent Golf Wear collection was a revelation, and it's hopefully an indication of a wider spectrum for accepted golf fashion.

Now Puma Golf is looking to focus particularly on high-end athleisure looks with their new Grylbl collection.

The collection features a hoodie, a polo, a tee shirt, a pair of shorts and a quarter-zip.

The Grylbl collection features Puma's Cloudspun fabric, which is insanely comfortable for golf and non-golf wear while performing for golfers with moisture-wicking capabilities and plenty of stretch. They're designed to look as though they can be worn anywhere, including the golf course, and they're designed with neutral colors and minimal logos.

"With athleisure wear making a splash on the golf course, we wanted to bring in refined pieces into this space and try to get ahead of the spike,” said Chris MacNeill, Senior Product Line Manager, Puma Golf. “This offering is special because it brings in the best of two worlds: athletic performance wear and elevated casual looks."

Everything in the collection is reasonably priced, from $44 to $85, and it's available now.

