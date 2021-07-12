Cobra Golf King Tec hybrid delivers forgiveness, versatility for better players

Better golfers can have a love-hate relationship with hybrids. Some golfers don't like hybrids because of their shape, offset and center-of-gravity position. A number of better players have flocked toward hybrid irons, but there are still a large number of better players who can benefit from the right hybrid.

For those golfers, Cobra has introduced a new hybrid, the King Tec, which seeks to deliver consistent carry and forgiveness for longer approach shots and tee shots.

The King Tec hybrid has a Pwrshell face insert, similar to those in the Radspeed irons, featuring a forged 455 stainless steel L-cup design that's designed to promote face flexing and higher ball speeds. A carbon-fiber crown saves 10 grams in discretionary weight that is then repositioned low and back to move the center of gravity. The combined goal is a higher launch with less spin, leading to a softer landing into greens.

The overall profile of the King Tec hybrid is more akin to larger hybrids in the market helps with forgiveness, while a square-looking leading edge looks more pleasing at address to better players.

The King Tec hybrid features adjustable weights and lofts, with three adjustable weight ports (two 12-gram weights and a 2-gram weight) that can be set up to a draw bias, a fade bias or a lower-spinning profile. Custom weights of 10 grams and 14 grams are available. The Cobra MyFly hosel features eight settings to adjust loft up or down 1.5 degrees, as well as three draw-bias settings.

The Cobra Golf King Tec hybrid is available now for $279 in 17-, 19-, 21- and 24-degree heads for right- and left-handed players with a Mitsubishi Chemical MMT 80 graphite hybrid shaft in extra-stiff & stiff flex and a MMT 70 in regular flex.