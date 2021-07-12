2021 TPC Colorado Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tag Ridings, who prevailed in a playoff at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Ridings, David Skinns and Kevin Yu finished regulation tied at 16-under 272, heading to extra holes. After Ridings and Skinns birdied the par-3 16th to kick off the playoff and eliminate Yu, Ridings then made par on the same hole in the second playoff hole to win.

Taylor Pendrith and Tyson Alexander finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ridings won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC Colorado Championship recap notes

Ridings earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 82 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.

2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

