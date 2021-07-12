2021 TPC Colorado Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tag Ridings, who prevailed in a playoff at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.
Ridings, David Skinns and Kevin Yu finished regulation tied at 16-under 272, heading to extra holes. After Ridings and Skinns birdied the par-3 16th to kick off the playoff and eliminate Yu, Ridings then made par on the same hole in the second playoff hole to win.
Taylor Pendrith and Tyson Alexander finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.
Ridings won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
TPC Colorado Championship recap notes
Ridings earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 82 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.
2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tag Ridings
|-16
|70
|68
|66
|68
|272
|$108,000
|T2
|David Skinns
|-16
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$45,000
|T2
|Kevin Yu
|-16
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|$45,000
|T4
|Taylor Pendrith
|-15
|70
|70
|65
|68
|273
|$24,900
|T4
|Tyson Alexander
|-15
|65
|66
|71
|71
|273
|$24,900
|6
|Vince India
|-14
|68
|68
|70
|68
|274
|$20,700
|T7
|Brett Drewitt
|-13
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$17,800
|T7
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|73
|66
|66
|70
|275
|$17,800
|T7
|Taylor Moore
|-13
|63
|70
|69
|73
|275
|$17,800
|T10
|Julián Etulain
|-12
|67
|71
|70
|68
|276
|$14,230
|T10
|Scott Gutschewski
|-12
|70
|69
|69
|68
|276
|$14,230
|T10
|Blayne Barber
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|$14,230
|T13
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-11
|69
|67
|73
|68
|277
|$11,850
|T13
|Charlie Saxon
|-11
|67
|71
|69
|70
|277
|$11,850
|T15
|Jonathan Randolph
|-10
|66
|67
|76
|69
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|Jared Wolfe
|-10
|67
|68
|73
|70
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|Ben Silverman
|-10
|71
|70
|67
|70
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|Myles Creighton
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|Austin Smotherman
|-10
|71
|71
|66
|70
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|James Nicholas
|-10
|72
|71
|65
|70
|278
|$9,013
|T15
|Brandon Wu
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|72
|278
|$9,013
|T22
|Stephen Franken
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Lee Hodges
|-9
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|John Chin
|-9
|70
|73
|66
|70
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Alex Prugh
|-9
|73
|67
|68
|71
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Stephan Jaeger
|-9
|73
|70
|65
|71
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Taylor Montgomery
|-9
|68
|69
|70
|72
|279
|$5,429
|T22
|Greyson Sigg
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|73
|279
|$5,429
|T30
|John VanDerLaan
|-8
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|$3,935
|T30
|Braden Thornberry
|-8
|71
|72
|68
|69
|280
|$3,935
|T30
|Anders Albertson
|-8
|70
|68
|72
|70
|280
|$3,935
|T30
|Grant Hirschman
|-8
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$3,935
|T30
|Kevin Roy
|-8
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|$3,935
|T30
|Brandon Harkins
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|72
|280
|$3,935
|T36
|Peter Uihlein
|-7
|69
|73
|72
|67
|281
|$3,240
|T36
|Brett Stegmaier
|-7
|69
|69
|74
|69
|281
|$3,240
|T36
|Mark Baldwin
|-7
|73
|68
|68
|72
|281
|$3,240
|T36
|Jonathan Garrick
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|72
|281
|$3,240
|T36
|Luke Guthrie
|-7
|72
|71
|65
|73
|281
|$3,240
|T36
|Andre Metzger
|-7
|71
|68
|68
|74
|281
|$3,240
|T42
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-6
|74
|69
|71
|68
|282
|$2,825
|T42
|Tom Whitney
|-6
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|$2,825
|T42
|Daniel Miernicki
|-6
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|$2,825
|T42
|Ryan McCormick
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$2,825
|T42
|Brad Brunner
|-6
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$2,825
|T42
|Trevor Cone
|-6
|75
|67
|69
|71
|282
|$2,825
|T48
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-5
|70
|73
|73
|67
|283
|$2,611
|T48
|Billy Kennerly
|-5
|74
|67
|72
|70
|283
|$2,611
|T48
|Jamie Lovemark
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|72
|283
|$2,611
|T48
|Wade Binfield
|-5
|65
|71
|74
|73
|283
|$2,611
|T48
|Max Greyserman
|-5
|67
|70
|70
|76
|283
|$2,611
|T53
|Nick Hardy
|-4
|71
|71
|72
|70
|284
|$2,526
|T53
|Chandler Eaton
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|72
|284
|$2,526
|T53
|Callum Tarren
|-4
|71
|72
|68
|73
|284
|$2,526
|T53
|Matt Atkins
|-4
|72
|69
|69
|74
|284
|$2,526
|T57
|Kyle Reifers
|-3
|72
|71
|72
|70
|285
|$2,472
|T57
|Brian Richey
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$2,472
|T57
|Brad Hopfinger
|-3
|73
|70
|69
|73
|285
|$2,472
|T57
|Max Rottluff
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|75
|285
|$2,472
|T57
|Davis Riley
|-3
|75
|68
|66
|76
|285
|$2,472
|T62
|Andres Gonzales
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$2,412
|T62
|Mark Blakefield
|-2
|72
|71
|73
|70
|286
|$2,412
|T62
|Jimmy Stanger
|-2
|72
|69
|74
|71
|286
|$2,412
|T62
|Tommy Gainey
|-2
|71
|72
|72
|71
|286
|$2,412
|T62
|Roberto Díaz
|-2
|70
|70
|72
|74
|286
|$2,412
|T67
|Dylan Wu
|-1
|70
|69
|77
|71
|287
|$2,358
|T67
|Joshua Creel
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|72
|287
|$2,358
|T67
|Daniel Summerhays
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|72
|287
|$2,358
|T67
|Zach Wright
|-1
|67
|69
|76
|75
|287
|$2,358
|71
|Steven Alker
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$2,328
|T72
|Curtis Thompson
|1
|72
|70
|75
|72
|289
|$2,298
|T72
|Ben Kohles
|1
|71
|71
|76
|71
|289
|$2,298
|T72
|Austin Eckroat
|1
|73
|69
|71
|76
|289
|$2,298
|T72
|J.T. Griffin
|1
|71
|71
|71
|76
|289
|$2,298
|T76
|Jamie Arnold
|2
|70
|72
|77
|71
|290
|$2,262
|T76
|Kevin Dougherty
|2
|74
|69
|73
|74
|290
|$2,262
|78
|David Kocher
|3
|68
|72
|78
|73
|291
|$2,244
|T79
|Brian Campbell
|4
|74
|69
|80
|69
|292
|$2,226
|T79
|Michael Miller
|4
|67
|76
|76
|73
|292
|$2,226
|T81
|Dawie van der Walt
|6
|71
|70
|78
|75
|294
|$2,208
|T81
|Christian Castillo (a)
|6
|72
|71
|74
|77
|294
|--