2021 TPC Colorado Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

07/12/2021 at 10:06 am
The 2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tag Ridings, who prevailed in a playoff at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Ridings, David Skinns and Kevin Yu finished regulation tied at 16-under 272, heading to extra holes. After Ridings and Skinns birdied the par-3 16th to kick off the playoff and eliminate Yu, Ridings then made par on the same hole in the second playoff hole to win.

Taylor Pendrith and Tyson Alexander finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ridings won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

TPC Colorado Championship recap notes

Ridings earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 82 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.

2021 TPC Colorado Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tag Ridings -16 70 68 66 68 272 $108,000
T2 David Skinns -16 69 69 69 65 272 $45,000
T2 Kevin Yu -16 68 67 70 67 272 $45,000
T4 Taylor Pendrith -15 70 70 65 68 273 $24,900
T4 Tyson Alexander -15 65 66 71 71 273 $24,900
6 Vince India -14 68 68 70 68 274 $20,700
T7 Brett Drewitt -13 69 70 68 68 275 $17,800
T7 Adam Svensson -13 73 66 66 70 275 $17,800
T7 Taylor Moore -13 63 70 69 73 275 $17,800
T10 Julián Etulain -12 67 71 70 68 276 $14,230
T10 Scott Gutschewski -12 70 69 69 68 276 $14,230
T10 Blayne Barber -12 68 68 70 70 276 $14,230
T13 José de Jesús Rodríguez -11 69 67 73 68 277 $11,850
T13 Charlie Saxon -11 67 71 69 70 277 $11,850
T15 Jonathan Randolph -10 66 67 76 69 278 $9,013
T15 Jared Wolfe -10 67 68 73 70 278 $9,013
T15 Ben Silverman -10 71 70 67 70 278 $9,013
T15 Myles Creighton -10 70 69 69 70 278 $9,013
T15 Austin Smotherman -10 71 71 66 70 278 $9,013
T15 James Nicholas -10 72 71 65 70 278 $9,013
T15 Brandon Wu -10 70 66 70 72 278 $9,013
T22 Stephen Franken -9 69 72 70 68 279 $5,429
T22 Lee Hodges -9 68 71 71 69 279 $5,429
T22 Andrew Novak -9 69 69 71 70 279 $5,429
T22 John Chin -9 70 73 66 70 279 $5,429
T22 Alex Prugh -9 73 67 68 71 279 $5,429
T22 Stephan Jaeger -9 73 70 65 71 279 $5,429
T22 Taylor Montgomery -9 68 69 70 72 279 $5,429
T22 Greyson Sigg -9 68 69 69 73 279 $5,429
T30 John VanDerLaan -8 72 69 70 69 280 $3,935
T30 Braden Thornberry -8 71 72 68 69 280 $3,935
T30 Anders Albertson -8 70 68 72 70 280 $3,935
T30 Grant Hirschman -8 69 71 70 70 280 $3,935
T30 Kevin Roy -8 70 68 71 71 280 $3,935
T30 Brandon Harkins -8 68 68 72 72 280 $3,935
T36 Peter Uihlein -7 69 73 72 67 281 $3,240
T36 Brett Stegmaier -7 69 69 74 69 281 $3,240
T36 Mark Baldwin -7 73 68 68 72 281 $3,240
T36 Jonathan Garrick -7 69 72 68 72 281 $3,240
T36 Luke Guthrie -7 72 71 65 73 281 $3,240
T36 Andre Metzger -7 71 68 68 74 281 $3,240
T42 Nicolas Echavarria -6 74 69 71 68 282 $2,825
T42 Tom Whitney -6 70 70 73 69 282 $2,825
T42 Daniel Miernicki -6 71 71 71 69 282 $2,825
T42 Ryan McCormick -6 72 69 72 69 282 $2,825
T42 Brad Brunner -6 70 71 71 70 282 $2,825
T42 Trevor Cone -6 75 67 69 71 282 $2,825
T48 Tyrone Van Aswegen -5 70 73 73 67 283 $2,611
T48 Billy Kennerly -5 74 67 72 70 283 $2,611
T48 Jamie Lovemark -5 72 71 68 72 283 $2,611
T48 Wade Binfield -5 65 71 74 73 283 $2,611
T48 Max Greyserman -5 67 70 70 76 283 $2,611
T53 Nick Hardy -4 71 71 72 70 284 $2,526
T53 Chandler Eaton -4 67 72 73 72 284 $2,526
T53 Callum Tarren -4 71 72 68 73 284 $2,526
T53 Matt Atkins -4 72 69 69 74 284 $2,526
T57 Kyle Reifers -3 72 71 72 70 285 $2,472
T57 Brian Richey -3 70 71 73 71 285 $2,472
T57 Brad Hopfinger -3 73 70 69 73 285 $2,472
T57 Max Rottluff -3 69 72 69 75 285 $2,472
T57 Davis Riley -3 75 68 66 76 285 $2,472
T62 Andres Gonzales -2 74 69 73 70 286 $2,412
T62 Mark Blakefield -2 72 71 73 70 286 $2,412
T62 Jimmy Stanger -2 72 69 74 71 286 $2,412
T62 Tommy Gainey -2 71 72 72 71 286 $2,412
T62 Roberto Díaz -2 70 70 72 74 286 $2,412
T67 Dylan Wu -1 70 69 77 71 287 $2,358
T67 Joshua Creel -1 69 73 73 72 287 $2,358
T67 Daniel Summerhays -1 72 71 72 72 287 $2,358
T67 Zach Wright -1 67 69 76 75 287 $2,358
71 Steven Alker E 70 71 74 73 288 $2,328
T72 Curtis Thompson 1 72 70 75 72 289 $2,298
T72 Ben Kohles 1 71 71 76 71 289 $2,298
T72 Austin Eckroat 1 73 69 71 76 289 $2,298
T72 J.T. Griffin 1 71 71 71 76 289 $2,298
T76 Jamie Arnold 2 70 72 77 71 290 $2,262
T76 Kevin Dougherty 2 74 69 73 74 290 $2,262
78 David Kocher 3 68 72 78 73 291 $2,244
T79 Brian Campbell 4 74 69 80 69 292 $2,226
T79 Michael Miller 4 67 76 76 73 292 $2,226
T81 Dawie van der Walt 6 71 70 78 75 294 $2,208
T81 Christian Castillo (a) 6 72 71 74 77 294 --

