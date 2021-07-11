2021 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who made history with a three-shot win at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb.

Despite early struggles, Furyk rallied for a comfortable win and a first senior major championship, defeating two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen and Mike Weir on 7-under 273.

Rod Pampling finished in solo fourth place on 3-under total.

Furyk won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Furyk wins his third PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as just the eighth man to win the US Open and the US Senior Open in their career.

The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGa runs the US Senior Open, and a cut was made to the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details