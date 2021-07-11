2021 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2021 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/11/2021 at 10:35 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who made history with a three-shot win at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb.

Despite early struggles, Furyk rallied for a comfortable win and a first senior major championship, defeating two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen and Mike Weir on 7-under 273.

Rod Pampling finished in solo fourth place on 3-under total.

Furyk won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Furyk wins his third PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as just the eighth man to win the US Open and the US Senior Open in their career.

The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGa runs the US Senior Open, and a cut was made to the top 60 and ties through two rounds.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jim Furyk -7 72 64 66 71 273 $720,000
T2 Mike Weir -4 70 71 68 67 276 $352,529
T2 Retief Goosen -4 72 69 66 69 276 $352,529
4 Rod Pampling -3 69 72 69 67 277 $191,407
T5 Bernhard Langer -1 71 72 68 68 279 $150,391
T5 Kevin Sutherland -1 72 68 69 70 279 $150,391
7 Fred Couples E 69 71 69 71 280 $127,440
T8 Bob Estes 1 71 70 71 69 281 $95,794
T8 Jerry Kelly 1 71 72 69 69 281 $95,794
T8 Miguel Angel Jimenez 1 68 71 72 70 281 $95,794
T8 Wes Short Jr. 1 66 75 68 72 281 $95,794
T8 Stephen Ames 1 65 73 68 75 281 $95,794
T13 Tom Byrum 2 70 70 74 68 282 $66,799
T13 Robert Karlsson 2 67 75 72 68 282 $66,799
T13 Paul Goydos 2 72 72 67 71 282 $66,799
T13 Steve Flesch 2 73 71 64 74 282 $66,799
T17 Ernie Els 3 73 70 71 69 283 $53,250
T17 Gene Sauers 3 71 70 69 73 283 $53,250
T17 Fran Quinn 3 68 73 69 73 283 $53,250
20 Marco Dawson 4 72 71 71 70 284 $46,681
T21 Tom Lehman 5 70 72 71 72 285 $42,432
T21 Peter Fowler 5 71 70 69 75 285 $42,432
T23 Kent Jones 6 70 70 73 73 286 $35,829
T23 Shane Bertsch 6 70 70 72 74 286 $35,829
T23 Jeff Maggert 6 71 70 69 76 286 $35,829
T26 Alex Cejka 7 67 74 71 75 287 $30,895
T26 Vijay Singh 7 75 70 67 75 287 $30,895
T28 Paul Broadhurst 8 72 75 69 72 288 $25,824
T28 Glen Day 8 71 75 70 72 288 $25,824
T28 Darren Clarke 8 74 68 74 72 288 $25,824
T28 Woody Austin 8 72 75 68 73 288 $25,824
T28 David Toms 8 70 71 70 77 288 $25,824
T28 Greg Kraft 8 75 65 70 78 288 $25,824
T34 Harry Rudolph 9 74 72 71 72 289 $19,440
T34 Thongchai Jaidee 9 69 71 75 74 289 $19,440
T34 Dicky Pride 9 74 70 70 75 289 $19,440
T34 Colin Montgomerie 9 69 74 71 75 289 $19,440
T34 Ted Tryba 9 69 71 72 77 289 $19,440
T34 Lee Janzen 9 69 73 70 77 289 $19,440
T40 Markus Brier 10 71 73 73 73 290 $16,094
T40 Jay Haas 10 69 71 74 76 290 $16,094
T42 Jean-Francois Remesy 11 77 69 74 71 291 $13,631
T42 Billy Mayfair 11 75 72 70 74 291 $13,631
T42 Jerry Smith 11 69 76 71 75 291 $13,631
T42 Billy Andrade 11 65 75 73 78 291 $13,631
T46 Jody Bellflower 12 73 74 73 72 292 $10,404
T46 Jeff Sluman 12 74 72 73 73 292 $10,404
T46 Doug Barron 12 72 72 75 73 292 $10,404
T46 William Mitchell (a) 12 70 76 72 74 292 $0
T46 Scott Parel 12 71 73 73 75 292 $10,404
T46 Joey Sindelar 12 74 70 71 77 292 $10,404
T52 John Aber 15 74 72 74 75 295 $8,899
T52 Rocco Mediate 15 71 76 71 77 295 $8,899
T52 Mark O'Meara 15 70 71 77 77 295 $8,899
T52 Robin Byrd 15 71 71 74 79 295 $8,899
T56 Todd White (a) 16 71 72 77 76 296 $0
T56 Judd Gibb 16 72 71 76 77 296 $8,580
T56 Kevin Kraft 16 70 75 72 79 296 $8,580
T59 Jesus Rivas 17 72 72 78 75 297 $8,416
T59 Bobby Gage 17 73 74 72 78 297 $8,416
61 Mark Strickland (a) 18 71 74 75 78 298 $0
62 Mike McCoy (a) 19 73 74 76 76 299 $0
63 Barry Lane 20 78 69 76 77 300 $8,293
T64 John Riegger 22 74 72 78 78 302 $8,170
T64 Steve Runge 22 70 74 77 81 302 $8,170
66 David Shacklady 25 72 74 74 85 305 $8,038

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.