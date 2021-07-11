2021 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who made history with a three-shot win at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb.
Despite early struggles, Furyk rallied for a comfortable win and a first senior major championship, defeating two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen and Mike Weir on 7-under 273.
Rod Pampling finished in solo fourth place on 3-under total.
Furyk won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.
US Senior Open recap notes
Furyk wins his third PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as just the eighth man to win the US Open and the US Senior Open in their career.
The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGa runs the US Senior Open, and a cut was made to the top 60 and ties through two rounds.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.
2021 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jim Furyk
|-7
|72
|64
|66
|71
|273
|$720,000
|T2
|Mike Weir
|-4
|70
|71
|68
|67
|276
|$352,529
|T2
|Retief Goosen
|-4
|72
|69
|66
|69
|276
|$352,529
|4
|Rod Pampling
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|67
|277
|$191,407
|T5
|Bernhard Langer
|-1
|71
|72
|68
|68
|279
|$150,391
|T5
|Kevin Sutherland
|-1
|72
|68
|69
|70
|279
|$150,391
|7
|Fred Couples
|E
|69
|71
|69
|71
|280
|$127,440
|T8
|Bob Estes
|1
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$95,794
|T8
|Jerry Kelly
|1
|71
|72
|69
|69
|281
|$95,794
|T8
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1
|68
|71
|72
|70
|281
|$95,794
|T8
|Wes Short Jr.
|1
|66
|75
|68
|72
|281
|$95,794
|T8
|Stephen Ames
|1
|65
|73
|68
|75
|281
|$95,794
|T13
|Tom Byrum
|2
|70
|70
|74
|68
|282
|$66,799
|T13
|Robert Karlsson
|2
|67
|75
|72
|68
|282
|$66,799
|T13
|Paul Goydos
|2
|72
|72
|67
|71
|282
|$66,799
|T13
|Steve Flesch
|2
|73
|71
|64
|74
|282
|$66,799
|T17
|Ernie Els
|3
|73
|70
|71
|69
|283
|$53,250
|T17
|Gene Sauers
|3
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|$53,250
|T17
|Fran Quinn
|3
|68
|73
|69
|73
|283
|$53,250
|20
|Marco Dawson
|4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|$46,681
|T21
|Tom Lehman
|5
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|$42,432
|T21
|Peter Fowler
|5
|71
|70
|69
|75
|285
|$42,432
|T23
|Kent Jones
|6
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|$35,829
|T23
|Shane Bertsch
|6
|70
|70
|72
|74
|286
|$35,829
|T23
|Jeff Maggert
|6
|71
|70
|69
|76
|286
|$35,829
|T26
|Alex Cejka
|7
|67
|74
|71
|75
|287
|$30,895
|T26
|Vijay Singh
|7
|75
|70
|67
|75
|287
|$30,895
|T28
|Paul Broadhurst
|8
|72
|75
|69
|72
|288
|$25,824
|T28
|Glen Day
|8
|71
|75
|70
|72
|288
|$25,824
|T28
|Darren Clarke
|8
|74
|68
|74
|72
|288
|$25,824
|T28
|Woody Austin
|8
|72
|75
|68
|73
|288
|$25,824
|T28
|David Toms
|8
|70
|71
|70
|77
|288
|$25,824
|T28
|Greg Kraft
|8
|75
|65
|70
|78
|288
|$25,824
|T34
|Harry Rudolph
|9
|74
|72
|71
|72
|289
|$19,440
|T34
|Thongchai Jaidee
|9
|69
|71
|75
|74
|289
|$19,440
|T34
|Dicky Pride
|9
|74
|70
|70
|75
|289
|$19,440
|T34
|Colin Montgomerie
|9
|69
|74
|71
|75
|289
|$19,440
|T34
|Ted Tryba
|9
|69
|71
|72
|77
|289
|$19,440
|T34
|Lee Janzen
|9
|69
|73
|70
|77
|289
|$19,440
|T40
|Markus Brier
|10
|71
|73
|73
|73
|290
|$16,094
|T40
|Jay Haas
|10
|69
|71
|74
|76
|290
|$16,094
|T42
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|11
|77
|69
|74
|71
|291
|$13,631
|T42
|Billy Mayfair
|11
|75
|72
|70
|74
|291
|$13,631
|T42
|Jerry Smith
|11
|69
|76
|71
|75
|291
|$13,631
|T42
|Billy Andrade
|11
|65
|75
|73
|78
|291
|$13,631
|T46
|Jody Bellflower
|12
|73
|74
|73
|72
|292
|$10,404
|T46
|Jeff Sluman
|12
|74
|72
|73
|73
|292
|$10,404
|T46
|Doug Barron
|12
|72
|72
|75
|73
|292
|$10,404
|T46
|William Mitchell (a)
|12
|70
|76
|72
|74
|292
|$0
|T46
|Scott Parel
|12
|71
|73
|73
|75
|292
|$10,404
|T46
|Joey Sindelar
|12
|74
|70
|71
|77
|292
|$10,404
|T52
|John Aber
|15
|74
|72
|74
|75
|295
|$8,899
|T52
|Rocco Mediate
|15
|71
|76
|71
|77
|295
|$8,899
|T52
|Mark O'Meara
|15
|70
|71
|77
|77
|295
|$8,899
|T52
|Robin Byrd
|15
|71
|71
|74
|79
|295
|$8,899
|T56
|Todd White (a)
|16
|71
|72
|77
|76
|296
|$0
|T56
|Judd Gibb
|16
|72
|71
|76
|77
|296
|$8,580
|T56
|Kevin Kraft
|16
|70
|75
|72
|79
|296
|$8,580
|T59
|Jesus Rivas
|17
|72
|72
|78
|75
|297
|$8,416
|T59
|Bobby Gage
|17
|73
|74
|72
|78
|297
|$8,416
|61
|Mark Strickland (a)
|18
|71
|74
|75
|78
|298
|$0
|62
|Mike McCoy (a)
|19
|73
|74
|76
|76
|299
|$0
|63
|Barry Lane
|20
|78
|69
|76
|77
|300
|$8,293
|T64
|John Riegger
|22
|74
|72
|78
|78
|302
|$8,170
|T64
|Steve Runge
|22
|70
|74
|77
|81
|302
|$8,170
|66
|David Shacklady
|25
|72
|74
|74
|85
|305
|$8,038