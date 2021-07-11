2021 Marathon LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who was declared the champion in an event shortened to 54 holes after tough weather on Sunday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Play was called around 9:45 a.m., and though some golfers had started the day, the round was wiped and Hataoka was named champion based on her three-round total of 19-under 194.

Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae finished in joint second place, six shots behind Hataoka.

Hataoka won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.



Volunteers of America Classic recap notes

Hataoka picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at even-par 142 or better, with 79 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

