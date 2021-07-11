2021 Marathon LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/11/2021 at 7:05 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Volunteers of America Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who was declared the champion in an event shortened to 54 holes after tough weather on Sunday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Play was called around 9:45 a.m., and though some golfers had started the day, the round was wiped and Hataoka was named champion based on her three-round total of 19-under 194.

Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae finished in joint second place, six shots behind Hataoka.

Hataoka won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volunteers of America Classic recap notes

Hataoka picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at even-par 142 or better, with 79 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nasa Hataoka -19 61 69 64 194 $300,000
T2 Elizabeth Szokol -13 67 66 67 200 $157,123
T2 Mina Harigae -13 66 66 68 200 $157,123
4 Esther Henseleit -12 70 64 67 201 $102,205
T5 Yuka Saso -11 71 67 64 202 $63,817
T5 Amy Yang -11 67 70 65 202 $63,817
T5 Austin Ernst -11 69 67 66 202 $63,817
T5 Caroline Masson -11 68 68 66 202 $63,817
T9 Stacy Lewis -10 68 70 65 203 $36,744
T9 Brittany Lincicome -10 67 69 67 203 $36,744
T9 Danielle Kang -10 70 65 68 203 $36,744
T9 Jasmine Suwannapura -10 68 67 68 203 $36,744
T9 Jennifer Kupcho -10 69 65 69 203 $36,744
T9 Gerina Piller -10 69 65 69 203 $36,744
T15 Leona Maguire -9 69 68 67 204 $25,099
T15 Su Oh -9 69 67 68 204 $25,099
T15 Ssu-Chia Cheng -9 66 70 68 204 $25,099
T15 Megan Khang -9 68 67 69 204 $25,099
T15 Matilda Castren -9 66 69 69 204 $25,099
T15 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 66 69 69 204 $25,099
T15 Lauren Stephenson -9 65 69 70 204 $25,099
T22 Jennifer Song -8 67 72 66 205 $19,444
T22 Andrea Lee -8 71 67 67 205 $19,444
T22 Inbee Park -8 71 67 67 205 $19,444
T22 Perrine Delacour -8 69 69 67 205 $19,444
T22 Brittany Altomare -8 69 68 68 205 $19,444
T22 Chella Choi -8 68 66 71 205 $19,444
T28 Celine Boutier -7 71 71 64 206 $15,675
T28 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras -7 73 68 65 206 $15,675
T28 Esther Lee -7 76 64 66 206 $15,675
T28 Alana Uriell -7 70 66 70 206 $15,675
T28 Alison Lee -7 67 66 73 206 $15,675
T33 Sarah Schmelzel -6 71 70 66 207 $13,037
T33 Carlota Ciganda -6 70 71 66 207 $13,037
T33 Sarah Burnham -6 70 70 67 207 $13,037
T33 Linnea Strom -6 68 69 70 207 $13,037
T37 Nuria Iturrioz -5 75 67 66 208 $10,016
T37 Mel Reid -5 69 72 67 208 $10,016
T37 Brooke Henderson -5 70 70 68 208 $10,016
T37 Bronte Law -5 73 66 69 208 $10,016
T37 Pornanong Phatlum -5 69 70 69 208 $10,016
T37 Yealimi Noh -5 66 73 69 208 $10,016
T37 Paula Reto -5 73 65 70 208 $10,016
T37 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 69 69 70 208 $10,016
T37 Christina Kim -5 68 67 73 208 $10,016
T46 Cheyenne Knight -4 69 71 69 209 $7,727
T46 Ana Belac -4 69 70 70 209 $7,727
T46 Azahara Munoz -4 69 70 70 209 $7,727
T46 Lee Lopez -4 70 68 71 209 $7,727
T50 Haeji Kang -3 71 71 68 210 $6,082
T50 Bianca Pagdanganan -3 71 71 68 210 $6,082
T50 Liz Nagel -3 69 73 68 210 $6,082
T50 Mi Hyang Lee -3 72 69 69 210 $6,082
T50 Caroline Inglis -3 70 71 69 210 $6,082
T50 Mo Martin -3 70 70 70 210 $6,082
T50 Cristie Kerr -3 68 72 70 210 $6,082
T50 Gemma Dryburgh -3 70 69 71 210 $6,082
T50 Jessica Korda -3 70 69 71 210 $6,082
T50 Celine Herbin -3 72 66 72 210 $6,082
T60 Katherine Kirk -2 71 71 69 211 $4,836
T60 Jenny Coleman -2 71 69 71 211 $4,836
T60 Lauren Coughlin -2 68 72 71 211 $4,836
T60 Pavarisa Yoktuan -2 73 66 72 211 $4,836
T64 Jennifer Chang -1 72 70 70 212 $4,387
T64 Sarah Kemp -1 70 72 70 212 $4,387
T64 Jeongeun Lee -1 71 70 71 212 $4,387
T64 Albane Valenzuela -1 71 70 71 212 $4,387
T64 Kris Tamulis -1 72 67 73 212 $4,387
T69 Jing Yan E 72 70 71 213 $3,949
T69 Mirim Lee E 67 75 71 213 $3,949
T69 Lindy Duncan E 70 71 72 213 $3,949
T69 So Yeon Ryu E 72 67 74 213 $3,949
T69 Muni He E 70 67 76 213 $3,949
T74 Yujeong Son 1 72 70 72 214 $3,766
T74 A Lim Kim 1 68 69 77 214 $3,766
76 Min Lee 2 68 73 74 215 $3,696
T77 Jaye Marie Green 4 71 71 75 217 $3,626
T77 In Kyung Kim 4 72 69 76 217 $3,626
79 Vicky Hurst 5 70 72 76 218 $3,556

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.