2021 US Senior Open streaming: How to watch online through the US Open apps and website, Peacock

The 2021 US Senior Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Senior Open action.

You can watch the 2021 US Senior Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and Peacock brings together 20 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours of streaming before moving to Golf Channel.

The same is true on the weekend, with Peacock starting things before Golf Channel taking the event to a conclusion.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

Also, for each of the first two days, the USGA website and apps are streaming a morning featured group and an afternoon featured group.

2021 US Senior Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 8

Peacock streaming: 12-1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Peacock streaming: 12-1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Peacock streaming: 3-4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, July 11