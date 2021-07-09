2021 Marathon LPGA Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Marathon LPGA Classic action.

You can watch the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has tape-delayed coverage with live streaming beforehand on the NBC Sports app.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 8

NBC Sports app streaming: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-11 p.m.

Friday, July 9

NBC Sports app streaming: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

NBC Sports app streaming: 1-4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 11