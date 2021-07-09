2021 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times
2021 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

07/09/2021 at 10:32 am
The 2021 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2021 American Century Championship field

  • Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Ray Allen, NBA all-time great
  • Canelo Alvarez, champion boxer
  • Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
  • Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
  • Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
  • Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
  • Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
  • Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer
  • Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback
  • Vince Carter, NBA all-time great
  • Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star
  • Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
  • Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
  • Dell Curry, former NBA player
  • Terrell Davis, former NFL player
  • Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach
  • Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
  • Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host
  • Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
  • Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
  • Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team quarterback
  • Doug Flutie, former NFL QB
  • Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos CB
  • Tom Glavine, Hall of Fame pitcher
  • Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker
  • A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
  • Brian Kelly, Notre Dame head football coach
  • Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
  • Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback
  • Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer
  • Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star
  • Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills head coach
  • Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
  • Al Michaels, Sunday Night Football broadcaster
  • Kevin Millar, former MLB player
  • Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer
  • Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
  • Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach
  • Kevin Nealon, actor/comedian
  • John O’Hurley, actor
  • TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
  • Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback
  • Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward
  • Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints head coach
  • Doug Pederson, former NFL head coach
  • Michael Pena, actor
  • Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
  • Dan Quayle, former US Vice-President
  • Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
  • Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
  • Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
  • Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts
  • Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
  • CC Sabathia, former MLB All-Star
  • Bret Saberhagen, former MLB All-Star
  • Sterling Sharpe, former NFL All-Pro wide receiver
  • Kelly Slater, surfing legend
  • Alex Smith, former NFL All-Pro quarterback
  • Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
  • John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
  • Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer
  • Miles Teller, actor
  • Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
  • Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
  • Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
  • Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
  • Jack Wagner, actor
  • Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
  • DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
  • David Wells, former MLB All-Star
  • Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle
  • Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro
  • Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
  • Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2021 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2021 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.

  • 1. $125,000
  • 2. $60,000
  • 3. $35,000
  • 4. $25,000
  • 5. $20,000

2021 American Century Championship TV times

The 2021 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.

