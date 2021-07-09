2021 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2021 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2021 American Century Championship field

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Ray Allen, NBA all-time great

Canelo Alvarez, champion boxer

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor

Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back

Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst

Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

Vince Carter, NBA all-time great

Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star

Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

Dell Curry, former NBA player

Terrell Davis, former NFL player

Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach

Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts

Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host

Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team quarterback

Doug Flutie, former NFL QB

Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos CB

Tom Glavine, Hall of Fame pitcher

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker

A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame head football coach

Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard

Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer

Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback

Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer

Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills head coach

Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB

Al Michaels, Sunday Night Football broadcaster

Kevin Millar, former MLB player

Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer

Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach

Kevin Nealon, actor/comedian

John O’Hurley, actor

TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward

Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints head coach

Doug Pederson, former NFL head coach

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Dan Quayle, former US Vice-President

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE

CC Sabathia, former MLB All-Star

Bret Saberhagen, former MLB All-Star

Sterling Sharpe, former NFL All-Pro wide receiver

Kelly Slater, surfing legend

Alex Smith, former NFL All-Pro quarterback

Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer



Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer



Miles Teller, actor

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star

Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro

David Wells, former MLB All-Star

Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle



Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro

Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2021 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2021 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.

1. $125,000

2. $60,000

3. $35,000

4. $25,000

5. $20,000

2021 American Century Championship TV times

The 2021 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.