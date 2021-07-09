2021 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2021 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 30th annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.
The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.
Celebrities in the 2021 American Century Championship field
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
- Ray Allen, NBA all-time great
- Canelo Alvarez, champion boxer
- Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
- Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor
- Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back
- Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Joe Buck, Fox Sports announcer
- Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback
- Vince Carter, NBA all-time great
- Roger Clemens, former MLB All-Star
- Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
- Dell Curry, former NBA player
- Terrell Davis, former NFL player
- Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach
- Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts
- Kira Dixon, Golf Channel host
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
- Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
- Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team quarterback
- Doug Flutie, former NFL QB
- Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos CB
- Tom Glavine, Hall of Fame pitcher
- Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker
- A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
- Brian Kelly, Notre Dame head football coach
- Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
- Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
- Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback
- Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer
- Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star
- Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills head coach
- Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB
- Al Michaels, Sunday Night Football broadcaster
- Kevin Millar, former MLB player
- Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer
- Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star
- Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach
- Kevin Nealon, actor/comedian
- John O’Hurley, actor
- TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
- Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback
- Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward
- Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints head coach
- Doug Pederson, former NFL head coach
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
- Dan Quayle, former US Vice-President
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
- Joe Don Rooney, singer/musician: Rascal Flatts
- Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
- CC Sabathia, former MLB All-Star
- Bret Saberhagen, former MLB All-Star
- Sterling Sharpe, former NFL All-Pro wide receiver
- Kelly Slater, surfing legend
- Alex Smith, former NFL All-Pro quarterback
- Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
- Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer
- Miles Teller, actor
- Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
- Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star
- Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star
- DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro
- David Wells, former MLB All-Star
- Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle
- Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro
- Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
2021 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The purse for the 2021 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.
- 1. $125,000
- 2. $60,000
- 3. $35,000
- 4. $25,000
- 5. $20,000
2021 American Century Championship TV times
The 2021 American Century Championship will air on Friday on NBC Sports Network(NBCSN) at 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.