Bryson DeChambeau is wearing a new style of hat at the 2021 US Open. It's slightly different from his driver cap years past. It's still a Hogan-style cap, but he's now wearing a hat that features just a simple P.

So what does the P stand for on Bryson DeChambeau's P hat?

Well, it still stands for Puma. Cobra Puma Golf is DeChambeau's primary sponsor for both equipment through Cobra Golf and for apparel through Puma Golf. DeChambeau's style -- and its evolution over the years -- is reflected in the offerings from Puma Golf. Over time, DeChambeau's style has evolved, but he particularly likes patriotic themes. So, for this year's US Open at Torrey Pines, Puma Golf went with an option that didn't have the Puma name or logo so explicit on the cap.

While the P on DeChambeau's hat still stands for Puma, the company is confident enough in their association with DeChambeau that golf fans will know that. The cool thing, then, is people who wear the hat can say the P means whatever they want. People from Pittsburgh, for example, might love the hat. Could mean power, or potential, or peace. Whatever you want.

Bryson DeChambeau's Puma P hat is available in seven styles on Amazon, and it costs around $25 to buy it. It has puff embroidery on the P, which sits on a feathered look, and uses FlexFit technology for an ideal fit.