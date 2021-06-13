2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/13/2021 at 10:41 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matilda Castren, who won her first LPGA title in a battle at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

Castren, the first Finnish player to win on the LPGA Tour, made five opening birdies and turned in 6-under 30 to take an edge over Min Lee. She hung on in the end to shoot 7-under 65 and win by two on 14-under 274.

Hannah Green and So Yeon Ryu tied for third place at 8-under total.

Castren won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

LPGA Mediheal Championship recap notes

Castren picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in just her 15th LPGA Tour start.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 4-over 148 or better, with 78 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matilda Castren -14 71 69 69 65 274 $225,000
2 Min Lee -12 70 69 68 69 276 $136,903
T3 Hannah Green -8 72 71 71 66 280 $88,070
T3 So Yeon Ryu -8 73 73 67 67 280 $88,070
T5 Celine Boutier -7 72 75 70 64 281 $47,971
T5 Jenny Shin -7 72 69 70 70 281 $47,971
T5 Jenny Coleman -7 71 69 71 70 281 $47,971
T5 Danielle Kang -7 71 66 74 70 281 $47,971
T9 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6 74 70 73 65 282 $29,513
T9 Angel Yin -6 72 69 72 69 282 $29,513
T9 Lydia Ko -6 72 70 70 70 282 $29,513
T9 Leona Maguire -6 65 73 74 70 282 $29,513
T13 Yu Liu -5 72 69 74 68 283 $20,387
T13 Cydney Clanton -5 75 71 68 69 283 $20,387
T13 Annie Park -5 72 70 72 69 283 $20,387
T13 Jane Park -5 69 71 73 70 283 $20,387
T13 Lucy Li -5 71 71 70 71 283 $20,387
T13 Yealimi Noh -5 72 69 71 71 283 $20,387
T13 Jennifer Kupcho -5 69 72 70 72 283 $20,387
T13 A Lim Kim -5 72 69 69 73 283 $20,387
T21 Ryann O'Toole -4 73 71 70 70 284 $15,456
T21 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 66 76 72 70 284 $15,456
T21 Patty Tavatanakit -4 70 71 71 72 284 $15,456
T21 Lindsey Weaver -4 73 69 69 73 284 $15,456
T21 Lauren Kim -4 69 69 71 75 284 $15,456
T26 Esther Henseleit -3 77 70 72 66 285 $13,267
T26 Xiyu Lin -3 73 73 72 67 285 $13,267
T26 Alison Lee -3 68 72 74 71 285 $13,267
T29 Nicole Broch Larsen -2 72 71 74 69 286 $11,318
T29 Sarah Schmelzel -2 74 69 73 70 286 $11,318
T29 Shanshan Feng -2 73 70 72 71 286 $11,318
T29 Inbee Park -2 69 75 70 72 286 $11,318
T29 Ashleigh Buhai -2 71 71 70 74 286 $11,318
T34 Wichanee Meechai -1 72 76 73 66 287 $9,032
T34 Jeongeun Lee -1 71 73 73 70 287 $9,032
T34 Sei Young Kim -1 73 74 69 71 287 $9,032
T34 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 74 69 72 72 287 $9,032
T34 Mina Harigae -1 73 71 69 74 287 $9,032
T34 Lexi Thompson -1 71 72 70 74 287 $9,032
T40 Giulia Molinaro E 76 72 73 67 288 $7,058
T40 Hee Young Park E 76 71 71 70 288 $7,058
T40 Minjee Lee E 73 69 76 70 288 $7,058
T40 Michelle Wie West E 73 75 69 71 288 $7,058
T40 Wei-Ling Hsu E 74 69 74 71 288 $7,058
T40 Charley Hull E 73 68 73 74 288 $7,058
T46 Kelly Tan 1 75 73 73 68 289 $5,596
T46 Janie Jackson 1 76 71 73 69 289 $5,596
T46 Katherine Kirk 1 75 72 73 69 289 $5,596
T46 Azahara Munoz 1 75 73 71 70 289 $5,596
T46 Lindy Duncan 1 72 70 75 72 289 $5,596
T46 Emma Talley 1 71 75 70 73 289 $5,596
T52 Brittany Lincicome 2 76 72 71 71 290 $4,647
T52 Alena Sharp 2 75 69 74 72 290 $4,647
T52 Haeji Kang 2 73 71 74 72 290 $4,647
T52 Georgia Hall 2 77 70 70 73 290 $4,647
T52 Albane Valenzuela 2 68 74 68 80 290 $4,647
T57 Jennifer Song 3 74 73 74 70 291 $3,812
T57 Linnea Johansson 3 73 72 74 72 291 $3,812
T57 Dana Finkelstein 3 72 72 74 73 291 $3,812
T57 Hyo Joo Kim 3 71 74 72 74 291 $3,812
T57 Lauren Stephenson 3 70 71 76 74 291 $3,812
T57 Su Oh 3 71 70 74 76 291 $3,812
T57 Min Seo Kwak 3 71 71 71 78 291 $3,812
T64 Bianca Pagdanganan 4 71 73 77 71 292 $3,373
T64 Haru Nomura 4 78 68 73 73 292 $3,373
T64 Sarah Jane Smith 4 73 73 72 74 292 $3,373
67 Gemma Dryburgh 5 73 74 77 69 293 $3,223
T68 Ayako Uehara 7 75 73 69 78 295 $3,110
T68 Da Yeon Lee 7 69 72 73 81 295 $3,110
70 Klara Spilkova 8 71 76 75 74 296 $2,999
T71 Pornanong Phatlum 9 72 73 79 73 297 $2,904
T71 Ana Belac 9 72 75 74 76 297 $2,904
T71 Jing Yan 9 71 72 78 76 297 $2,904
T71 Kristy McPherson 9 75 73 72 77 297 $2,904
T75 Kyung Kim 10 72 76 74 76 298 $2,796
T75 Kendall Dye 10 72 72 76 78 298 $2,796
T77 Jacqui Concolino 11 75 72 79 73 299 $2,725
T77 Mariajo Uribe 11 69 76 78 76 299 $2,725

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!