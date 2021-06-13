2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matilda Castren, who won her first LPGA title in a battle at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

Castren, the first Finnish player to win on the LPGA Tour, made five opening birdies and turned in 6-under 30 to take an edge over Min Lee. She hung on in the end to shoot 7-under 65 and win by two on 14-under 274.

Hannah Green and So Yeon Ryu tied for third place at 8-under total.

Castren won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.



LPGA Mediheal Championship recap notes

Castren picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in just her 15th LPGA Tour start.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 4-over 148 or better, with 78 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details