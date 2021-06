2021 Porsche European Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Porsche European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcus Armitage, who won his first European Tour event with a 54-hole win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

Armitage hung on for a two-shot win at 8-under 208, making a birdie on the final hole to apply pressure to the leaders behind him.

Ultimately, four players tied for second on 6-under total: Thomas Detry, Darius Van Driel, Edoardo Molinari and Matthew Southgate, who found water on the closing hole to end his chances.

Armitage won the €179,670 winner's share of the €1,200,000 purse.

2021 Porsche European Open highlights

Porsche European Open recap notes

Armitage earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Armitage, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 66 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

Armitage earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden.

2021 Porsche European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

