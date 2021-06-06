2021 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Canadian clawed back from a deficit on Sunday to beat his fellow countryman Mike Weir by a shot on the 54-hole event on 12-under 204.

Willie Wood, Doug Barron and 36-hole leader Tim Herron finished in a tie for third place on 10-under total.

Ames won the $277,500 winner's share of the $1,850,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Ames wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and his second victory comes in an event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule that was rescheduled last year.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.

2021 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

