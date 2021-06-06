2021 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Canadian clawed back from a deficit on Sunday to beat his fellow countryman Mike Weir by a shot on the 54-hole event on 12-under 204.

Willie Wood, Doug Barron and 36-hole leader Tim Herron finished in a tie for third place on 10-under total.

Ames won the $277,500 winner's share of the $1,850,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Ames wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and his second victory comes in an event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule that was rescheduled last year.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.

2021 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -12 68 69 67 204 $277,500
2 Mike Weir -11 70 66 69 205 $162,800
T3 Willie Wood -10 70 68 68 206 $110,383
T3 Doug Barron -10 66 69 71 206 $110,383
T3 Tim Herron -10 67 63 76 206 $110,383
T6 Rocco Mediate -9 71 69 67 207 $59,940
T6 Fred Couples -9 67 71 69 207 $59,940
T6 Brandt Jobe -9 68 70 69 207 $59,940
T6 Jim Furyk -9 68 70 69 207 $59,940
T6 Shane Bertsch -9 67 67 73 207 $59,940
T11 Tom Lehman -8 70 71 67 208 $39,313
T11 Alex Cejka -8 70 70 68 208 $39,313
T11 Dicky Pride -8 66 70 72 208 $39,313
T11 Thongchai Jaidee -8 65 71 72 208 $39,313
T15 Miguel Angel Jiménez -7 70 70 69 209 $30,525
T15 Bernhard Langer -7 68 71 70 209 $30,525
T15 Kenny Perry -7 68 69 72 209 $30,525
T15 Rod Pampling -7 67 67 75 209 $30,525
T19 Gene Sauers -6 71 72 67 210 $24,297
T19 Retief Goosen -6 73 68 69 210 $24,297
T19 Marco Dawson -6 69 69 72 210 $24,297
22 Paul Goydos -5 70 68 73 211 $21,460
T23 Duffy Waldorf -4 70 72 70 212 $18,537
T23 Tom Byrum -4 69 74 69 212 $18,537
T23 Scott Verplank -4 72 72 68 212 $18,537
T23 Ken Tanigawa -4 71 70 71 212 $18,537
T23 Jerry Kelly -4 67 70 75 212 $18,537
T28 Steve Flesch -3 68 74 71 213 $13,443
T28 Stephen Leaney -3 70 72 71 213 $13,443
T28 Darren Clarke -3 74 69 70 213 $13,443
T28 Ernie Els -3 71 73 69 213 $13,443
T28 Glen Day -3 73 71 69 213 $13,443
T28 Ken Duke -3 70 70 73 213 $13,443
T28 Robert Karlsson -3 71 67 75 213 $13,443
T28 Jarmo Sandelin -3 71 66 76 213 $13,443
T28 Tom Gillis -3 67 69 77 213 $13,443
T37 Brett Quigley -2 71 72 71 214 $9,250
T37 Chris DiMarco -2 73 69 72 214 $9,250
T37 Billy Mayfair -2 71 71 72 214 $9,250
T37 Kirk Triplett -2 71 70 73 214 $9,250
T37 Esteban Toledo -2 71 68 75 214 $9,250
T37 John Daly -2 75 70 69 214 $9,250
T37 Lee Janzen -2 72 74 68 214 $9,250
T37 Fran Quinn -2 73 73 68 214 $9,250
T45 Paul Broadhurst -1 73 69 73 215 $6,845
T45 Scott Dunlap -1 72 71 72 215 $6,845
T45 Mark O'Meara -1 70 73 72 215 $6,845
T45 Corey Pavin -1 71 71 73 215 $6,845
T45 Carlos Franco -1 71 70 74 215 $6,845
T50 Matt Gogel E 73 70 73 216 $4,671
T50 John Huston E 71 73 72 216 $4,671
T50 Scott McCarron E 70 71 75 216 $4,671
T50 Colin Montgomerie E 71 74 71 216 $4,671
T50 Fred Funk E 74 70 72 216 $4,671
T50 Scott Parel E 74 71 71 216 $4,671
T50 Woody Austin E 73 73 70 216 $4,671
T50 Vijay Singh E 74 72 70 216 $4,671
T58 Jerry Smith 1 72 73 72 217 $3,608
T58 Steve Pate 1 77 71 69 217 $3,608
T60 Kent Jones 2 73 71 74 218 $2,775
T60 Mark Brooks 2 75 69 74 218 $2,775
T60 David Frost 2 72 73 73 218 $2,775
T60 Cameron Beckman 2 71 74 73 218 $2,775
T60 Mike Goodes 2 72 74 72 218 $2,775
T60 Wes Short Jr. 2 69 77 72 218 $2,775
T60 Jeff Sluman 2 76 72 70 218 $2,775
T67 Tommy Tolles 3 73 69 77 219 $1,813
T67 David McKenzie 3 72 72 75 219 $1,813
T67 Jay Haas 3 72 72 75 219 $1,813
T67 Billy Andrade 3 75 74 70 219 $1,813
T71 Larry Mize 4 74 70 76 220 $1,462
T71 Olin Browne 4 73 73 74 220 $1,462
73 John Senden 5 73 75 73 221 $1,295
74 Brian Cooper 6 75 72 75 222 $1,221
75 Jerry Pate 7 72 73 78 223 $1,147
76 Phillip Price 8 73 76 75 224 $1,073
T77 Joey Sindelar 10 74 75 77 226 $962
T77 Robert Gamez 10 76 73 77 226 $962

