The 2021 US Women's Open purse is set for $5.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

Last year, the total purse was increased $500,000 from the 2018 US Women's Open purse. At the CME Group Tour Championship at the end of the LPGA season, the winner will earn $1.5 million, combining the tournament purse and the bonus for winning the season-long Race to the CME Globe.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $4,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship. Amateur expenses in competing in the championship are covered by the USGA via stipend.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Nelly Korda and more.

The event is played this year at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Drive On Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2021 US Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout