2021 US Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event conducted by the USGA at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.
The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
Ariya Jutanugarn is 14-to-1, along with Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.
Sei Young Kim, Hyo Joo Kim, So Yeon Ryu and Jessica Korda are all 16-to-1.
2021 US Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
The LPGA has its second major of the year this week, with the USGA conducting the US Women's Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. This week looks like a proper US Women's Open setup, utilizing the curvature and reverse camber for which Olympic is known to make the best golfers in the world play position golf.
2021 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Inbee Park: +1100
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +1400
- Jin Young Ko: +1400
- Lydia Ko: +1400
- Hyo Joo Kim: +1600
- Jessica Korda: +1600
- Sei Young Kim: +1600
- So Yeon Ryu: +1600
- Danielle Kang: +1800
- Nelly Korda: +1800
- Brooke Henderson: +2200
- Patty Tavatanakit: +2200
- Hannah Green: +2800
- Minjee Lee: +2800
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +2800
- Shanshan Feng: +2800
- Lexi Thompson: +3000
- Ally Ewing: +4000
- Amy Yang: +4000
- Jeongeun Lee6: +4000
- In Gee Chun: +4500
- Stacy Lewis: +5000
- Carlota Ciganda: +5500
- Sophia Popov: +5500
- Austin Ernst: +6000
- Charley Hull: +6000
- Wei-Ling Hsu: +6000
- Gaby Lopez: +7500
- Da Yeon Lee: +8000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +8000
- Jenny Shin: +8000
- Megan Khang: +8000
- Xiyu Lin: +8000
- Amy Olson: +9000
- Brittany Altomare: +9000
- Caroline Masson: +9000
- Celine Boutier: +9000
- Hinako Shibuno: +9000
- Nasa Hataoka: +9000
- Mel Reid: +10000
- Eun-Hee Ji: +11000
- Georgia Hall: +11000
- Marina Alex: +11000
- Rachel Heck: +11000
- Angel Yin: +12500
- Angela Stanford: +12500
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +12500
- Yu Liu: +12500
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +14000
- Yealimi Noh: +14000
- A Lim Kim: +15000
- Anna Nordqvist: +15000
- Gina Kim: +15000
- Lizette Salas: +15000