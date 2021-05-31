2021 US Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event conducted by the USGA at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Ariya Jutanugarn is 14-to-1, along with Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.

Sei Young Kim, Hyo Joo Kim, So Yeon Ryu and Jessica Korda are all 16-to-1.

2021 US Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA has its second major of the year this week, with the USGA conducting the US Women's Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. This week looks like a proper US Women's Open setup, utilizing the curvature and reverse camber for which Olympic is known to make the best golfers in the world play position golf.

2021 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner