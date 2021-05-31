2021 Porsche European Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Porsche European Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany.

The betting favorite this week is Paul Casey, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Abraham Ancer is sitting on 15-to-2.

Bernd Wiesberger is on 16-to-1, while Matthias Schwab is on 20-to-1.

2021 Porsche European Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Porsche European Open, which has been reduced to 54 holes this week. With the COVID-19 protocols in Europe, the European Tour had no choice but to make the event start on Friday. Green Eagle Golf Courses again hosts the event, which usually has a sneaky good field.

2021 Porsche European Open betting odds: Outright winner