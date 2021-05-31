2021 Porsche European Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Porsche European Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany.
The betting favorite this week is Paul Casey, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Abraham Ancer is sitting on 15-to-2.
Bernd Wiesberger is on 16-to-1, while Matthias Schwab is on 20-to-1.
2021 Porsche European Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Porsche European Open, which has been reduced to 54 holes this week. With the COVID-19 protocols in Europe, the European Tour had no choice but to make the event start on Friday. Green Eagle Golf Courses again hosts the event, which usually has a sneaky good field.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2021 Porsche European Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Paul Casey: +600
- Abraham Ancer: +750
- Bernd Wiesberger: +1600
- Matthias Schwab: +2000
- Sam Horsfield: +2500
- Laurie Canter: +2800
- Jason Scrivener: +3500
- Martin Kaymer: +3500
- Calum Hill: +4000
- Joost Luiten: +4000
- Adrian Meronk: +4500
- Henrik Stenson: +4500
- Jordan Smith: +4500
- Kurt Kitayama: +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +4500
- Ryan Fox: +4500
- Sami Valimaki: +4500
- Alexander Bjork: +5000
- Justin Harding: +5000
- Adri Arnaus: +6000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +6000
- Joachim B Hansen: +6000
- Kalle Samooja: +6000
- Daniel van Tonder: +6600
- Mikko Korhonen: +7000
- Aaron Rai: +7500
- Marcus Armitage: +7500
- Julien Guerrier: +8000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +8000
- Adrian Otaegui: +9000
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +9000
- Min Woo Lee: +9000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +9000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +9000
- Connor Syme: +10000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +10000
- Jeff Winther: +10000
- Maximilian Kieffer: +10000
- Niklas Lemke: +10000
- Ross Fisher: +10000
- Julian Suri: +11000
- Mike Lorenzo Vera: +11000
- Richie Ramsay: +11000
- Alexander Levy: +12500
- Ashun Wu: +12500
- Chris Paisley: +12500
- Dale Whitnell: +12500
- David Horsey: +12500
- Justin Walters: +12500
- Matthew Southgate: +12500
- Maverick Antcliff: +12500
- Nino Bertasio: +12500
- Renato Paratore: +12500
- Romain Langasque: +12500
- Sean Crocker: +12500
- Shubankar Sharma: +12500
- Callum Shinkwin: +15000
- Edoardo Molinari: +15000
- Johannes Veerman: +15000
- Josh Geary: +15000
- Richard Mansell: +15000
- Scott Jamieson: +15000
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +15000
- Aaron Cockerill: +17500
- Jorge Campillo: +17500
- Sebastian Heisele: +17500
- Soren Kjeldsen: +17500
- Alejandro Canizares: +20000
- James Morrison: +20000
- Joakim Lagergren: +20000
- Scott Hend: +20000
- Stephen Gallacher: +20000