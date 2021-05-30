2021 Memorial Day Weekend golf deals

It's 2021 Memorial Day weekend, and golf companies are offering some pretty great deals on most anything you can think of buying, including golf equipment.
Since we here at Golf News Net want you to spend less on your golf game and have more fun, we've corralled some of the best Memorial Day weekend golf deals for you.
Note: Golf News Net makes a small commission on each Amazon purchase made through our affiliate links.
With some solid offers available and more popping up, we'll continue to update this page throughout the weekend.
2020 Memorial Day weekend golf deals
- EXCLUSIVE! Save 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway and Greene (PROMO CODE: GNN35)!
- Save 20% SITEWIDE with Stitch Golf on purchases with promo code FOREDAD
- Save 15% on EVERYTHING at Global Golf with promo code HONOR15 (May 28-31)
- Save 30% on EVERYTHING at SwingJuice (not already on sale) with promo code SJAMemorial30 from May 27-31!
- Save 30% SITEWIDE at adidas.com with promo code SAVE30