Who is the oldest golf major championship winner?

Phil Mickelson looks to become the oldest golf major winner in the history of the game at the 2021 PGA Championship.

If Mickelson were to pull off the victory and win a second Wanamaker trophy at 50 years, 11 months, 7 days, he would become the oldest major champion by far.

Who is the oldest winner of a golf major championship?

Julius Boros is the oldest golf major winner, taking the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years, 4 months, 18 days.

Who is the oldest winner of each of the men's golf major championships?

The oldest winner of the Masters Tournament is Jack Nicklaus, who won his sixth title in 1986 at the age of 46 years, 2 months, 23 days.

The oldest winner of the US Open is Hale Irwin, who won his third and final US Open title at Medinah in Illinois at 45 years, 15 days. He was playing on a special exemption.

Julius Boros is, of course, the oldest winner of the PGA Championship, beating Arnold Palmer and Bob Charles by a shot at Pecan Valley Golf Club in Texas for the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years, 4 months, 18 days.

Oldest golf major championship winners