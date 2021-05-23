Phil Mickelson's wife Amy Mickelson: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson: Pictures, bio

05/23/2021 at 6:47 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 8

Phil Mickelson is looking to become the oldest major winner in golf history at the 2021 PGA Championship, and he's still a popular fixture on the PGA Tour. Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair have been together for three decades, dating back to when Mickelson was in college at Arizona State. The couple have three children together. They've battled adversity, including Amy's cancer battle in 2009-2010.

Amy Mickelson is a popular figure in PGA Tour circles, known for greeting people warmly and being a welcoming person.

See pictures of Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson.

Page 1 of 8
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!