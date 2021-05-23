Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Phil Mickelson is looking to become the oldest major winner in golf history at the 2021 PGA Championship, and he's still a popular fixture on the PGA Tour. Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair have been together for three decades, dating back to when Mickelson was in college at Arizona State. The couple have three children together. They've battled adversity, including Amy's cancer battle in 2009-2010.

Amy Mickelson is a popular figure in PGA Tour circles, known for greeting people warmly and being a welcoming person.

See pictures of Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson.