2021 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2021 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/23/2021 at 6:57 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who emerged the victor at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo.

Young won the tournament on 19-under 269, shooting a second-consecutive 4-under 68 on Sunday to win by two shots over Dawie van der Walt.

Zach Wright finished alone in third place, a shot behind van der Walt, with Nick Hardy and Greyson Sigg finishing fourth and fifth to round out the top five.

Young won the $121,500 winner's share of the $675,000 purse.

AdventHealth Championship recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill.

2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Young -19 64 69 68 68 269 $121,500
2 Dawie van der Walt -17 70 67 66 68 271 $60,750
3 Zach Wright -16 70 71 67 64 272 $40,500
4 Nick Hardy -15 68 72 65 68 273 $30,375
5 Greyson Sigg -14 67 75 65 67 274 $25,650
T6 Will Cannon -13 70 71 70 64 275 $20,115
T6 Ryan McCormick -13 69 70 70 66 275 $20,115
T6 Davis Riley -13 69 69 71 66 275 $20,115
T6 Joey Garber -13 68 69 70 68 275 $20,115
T6 Vince India -13 67 69 69 70 275 $20,115
T11 Jamie Lovemark -12 67 73 70 66 276 $14,369
T11 David Lingmerth -12 69 68 71 68 276 $14,369
T11 Nicolas Echavarria -12 68 70 70 68 276 $14,369
T11 Lorens Chan -12 69 67 68 72 276 $14,369
T15 Kevin Chappell -11 66 75 70 66 277 $10,463
T15 Chandler Blanchet -11 70 72 70 65 277 $10,463
T15 Trevor Cone -11 71 71 68 67 277 $10,463
T15 Eric Cole -11 70 71 69 67 277 $10,463
T15 Chad Ramey -11 71 68 70 68 277 $10,463
T15 Jeremy Gandon -11 68 69 70 70 277 $10,463
T21 Dylan Wu -10 70 72 68 68 278 $7,128
T21 Grayson Murray -10 66 73 71 68 278 $7,128
T21 Hayden Buckley -10 71 71 68 68 278 $7,128
T21 Mickey DeMorat -10 68 71 68 71 278 $7,128
T21 Derek Ernst -10 70 71 66 71 278 $7,128
T26 Scott Stevens -9 71 68 72 68 279 $5,354
T26 Alex Kang -9 68 73 71 67 279 $5,354
T26 Taylor Montgomery -9 71 70 70 68 279 $5,354
T26 Stuart Macdonald -9 66 74 70 69 279 $5,354
T30 Kyler Dunkle -8 70 68 73 69 280 $4,565
T30 David Kocher -8 66 76 68 70 280 $4,565
T30 Ben Kohles -8 68 72 70 70 280 $4,565
T30 Alex Springer (a) -8 71 70 74 65 280 --
T30 KK Limbhasut -8 70 71 67 72 280 $4,565
T35 William McGirt -7 71 70 71 69 281 $4,084
T35 Spencer Levin -7 70 72 70 69 281 $4,084
T35 Aaron Baddeley -7 70 71 74 66 281 $4,084
T38 Matt Ryan -6 72 65 74 71 282 $3,584
T38 Jared Wolfe -6 72 69 70 71 282 $3,584
T38 Kevin Dougherty -6 67 73 73 69 282 $3,584
T38 Marcelo Rozo -6 71 71 73 67 282 $3,584
T38 Julian Etulain -6 68 74 74 66 282 $3,584
T43 Paul Barjon -5 71 70 70 72 283 $3,206
T43 Brian Richey -5 70 72 72 69 283 $3,206
T43 Taylor Pendrith -5 69 72 69 73 283 $3,206
T43 Seth Reeves -5 69 72 74 68 283 $3,206
T43 Jack Maguire -5 67 75 73 68 283 $3,206
T48 Brian Campbell -4 70 71 70 73 284 $2,970
T48 Max McGreevy -4 72 70 72 70 284 $2,970
T48 Kevin Lucas -4 75 67 72 70 284 $2,970
T48 Mikel Martinson -4 68 72 75 69 284 $2,970
T48 Andre Metzger -4 72 68 75 69 284 $2,970
T53 Drew Weaver -3 73 68 72 72 285 $2,862
T53 Chase Koepka -3 69 71 74 71 285 $2,862
T53 Chase Wright -3 71 70 69 75 285 $2,862
T56 Joshua Creel -2 68 74 71 73 286 $2,828
T56 Jonathan Randolph -2 68 74 79 65 286 $2,828
58 Scott Gutschewski -1 69 72 73 73 287 $2,808
T59 Luke Kwon E 70 70 72 76 288 $2,788
T59 Tag Ridings E 69 73 75 71 288 $2,788
T61 Kent Bulle 1 71 71 73 74 289 $2,754
T61 Derek Lamely 1 74 68 74 73 289 $2,754
T61 Taylor Dickson 1 69 73 75 72 289 $2,754
T64 Roberto Diaz 2 72 68 74 76 290 $2,720
T64 Jonathan Hodge 2 70 70 76 74 290 $2,720
66 Mark Hensby 3 69 72 77 73 291 $2,700
67 Nicholas Thompson 4 73 69 79 71 292 $2,687

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!