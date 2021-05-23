2021 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who emerged the victor at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo.

Young won the tournament on 19-under 269, shooting a second-consecutive 4-under 68 on Sunday to win by two shots over Dawie van der Walt.

Zach Wright finished alone in third place, a shot behind van der Walt, with Nick Hardy and Greyson Sigg finishing fourth and fifth to round out the top five.

Young won the $121,500 winner's share of the $675,000 purse.

AdventHealth Championship recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill.

2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

