2021 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who emerged the victor at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo.
Young won the tournament on 19-under 269, shooting a second-consecutive 4-under 68 on Sunday to win by two shots over Dawie van der Walt.
Zach Wright finished alone in third place, a shot behind van der Walt, with Nick Hardy and Greyson Sigg finishing fourth and fifth to round out the top five.
Young won the $121,500 winner's share of the $675,000 purse.
AdventHealth Championship recap notes
Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Evans Scholars Invitational in Glenview, Ill.
2021 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Young
|-19
|64
|69
|68
|68
|269
|$121,500
|2
|Dawie van der Walt
|-17
|70
|67
|66
|68
|271
|$60,750
|3
|Zach Wright
|-16
|70
|71
|67
|64
|272
|$40,500
|4
|Nick Hardy
|-15
|68
|72
|65
|68
|273
|$30,375
|5
|Greyson Sigg
|-14
|67
|75
|65
|67
|274
|$25,650
|T6
|Will Cannon
|-13
|70
|71
|70
|64
|275
|$20,115
|T6
|Ryan McCormick
|-13
|69
|70
|70
|66
|275
|$20,115
|T6
|Davis Riley
|-13
|69
|69
|71
|66
|275
|$20,115
|T6
|Joey Garber
|-13
|68
|69
|70
|68
|275
|$20,115
|T6
|Vince India
|-13
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|$20,115
|T11
|Jamie Lovemark
|-12
|67
|73
|70
|66
|276
|$14,369
|T11
|David Lingmerth
|-12
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$14,369
|T11
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-12
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$14,369
|T11
|Lorens Chan
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|72
|276
|$14,369
|T15
|Kevin Chappell
|-11
|66
|75
|70
|66
|277
|$10,463
|T15
|Chandler Blanchet
|-11
|70
|72
|70
|65
|277
|$10,463
|T15
|Trevor Cone
|-11
|71
|71
|68
|67
|277
|$10,463
|T15
|Eric Cole
|-11
|70
|71
|69
|67
|277
|$10,463
|T15
|Chad Ramey
|-11
|71
|68
|70
|68
|277
|$10,463
|T15
|Jeremy Gandon
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$10,463
|T21
|Dylan Wu
|-10
|70
|72
|68
|68
|278
|$7,128
|T21
|Grayson Murray
|-10
|66
|73
|71
|68
|278
|$7,128
|T21
|Hayden Buckley
|-10
|71
|71
|68
|68
|278
|$7,128
|T21
|Mickey DeMorat
|-10
|68
|71
|68
|71
|278
|$7,128
|T21
|Derek Ernst
|-10
|70
|71
|66
|71
|278
|$7,128
|T26
|Scott Stevens
|-9
|71
|68
|72
|68
|279
|$5,354
|T26
|Alex Kang
|-9
|68
|73
|71
|67
|279
|$5,354
|T26
|Taylor Montgomery
|-9
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$5,354
|T26
|Stuart Macdonald
|-9
|66
|74
|70
|69
|279
|$5,354
|T30
|Kyler Dunkle
|-8
|70
|68
|73
|69
|280
|$4,565
|T30
|David Kocher
|-8
|66
|76
|68
|70
|280
|$4,565
|T30
|Ben Kohles
|-8
|68
|72
|70
|70
|280
|$4,565
|T30
|Alex Springer (a)
|-8
|71
|70
|74
|65
|280
|--
|T30
|KK Limbhasut
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|72
|280
|$4,565
|T35
|William McGirt
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$4,084
|T35
|Spencer Levin
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$4,084
|T35
|Aaron Baddeley
|-7
|70
|71
|74
|66
|281
|$4,084
|T38
|Matt Ryan
|-6
|72
|65
|74
|71
|282
|$3,584
|T38
|Jared Wolfe
|-6
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|$3,584
|T38
|Kevin Dougherty
|-6
|67
|73
|73
|69
|282
|$3,584
|T38
|Marcelo Rozo
|-6
|71
|71
|73
|67
|282
|$3,584
|T38
|Julian Etulain
|-6
|68
|74
|74
|66
|282
|$3,584
|T43
|Paul Barjon
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|$3,206
|T43
|Brian Richey
|-5
|70
|72
|72
|69
|283
|$3,206
|T43
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5
|69
|72
|69
|73
|283
|$3,206
|T43
|Seth Reeves
|-5
|69
|72
|74
|68
|283
|$3,206
|T43
|Jack Maguire
|-5
|67
|75
|73
|68
|283
|$3,206
|T48
|Brian Campbell
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$2,970
|T48
|Max McGreevy
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$2,970
|T48
|Kevin Lucas
|-4
|75
|67
|72
|70
|284
|$2,970
|T48
|Mikel Martinson
|-4
|68
|72
|75
|69
|284
|$2,970
|T48
|Andre Metzger
|-4
|72
|68
|75
|69
|284
|$2,970
|T53
|Drew Weaver
|-3
|73
|68
|72
|72
|285
|$2,862
|T53
|Chase Koepka
|-3
|69
|71
|74
|71
|285
|$2,862
|T53
|Chase Wright
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|75
|285
|$2,862
|T56
|Joshua Creel
|-2
|68
|74
|71
|73
|286
|$2,828
|T56
|Jonathan Randolph
|-2
|68
|74
|79
|65
|286
|$2,828
|58
|Scott Gutschewski
|-1
|69
|72
|73
|73
|287
|$2,808
|T59
|Luke Kwon
|E
|70
|70
|72
|76
|288
|$2,788
|T59
|Tag Ridings
|E
|69
|73
|75
|71
|288
|$2,788
|T61
|Kent Bulle
|1
|71
|71
|73
|74
|289
|$2,754
|T61
|Derek Lamely
|1
|74
|68
|74
|73
|289
|$2,754
|T61
|Taylor Dickson
|1
|69
|73
|75
|72
|289
|$2,754
|T64
|Roberto Diaz
|2
|72
|68
|74
|76
|290
|$2,720
|T64
|Jonathan Hodge
|2
|70
|70
|76
|74
|290
|$2,720
|66
|Mark Hensby
|3
|69
|72
|77
|73
|291
|$2,700
|67
|Nicholas Thompson
|4
|73
|69
|79
|71
|292
|$2,687