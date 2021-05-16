2021 Investec South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee-Anne Pace, who took home the victory at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.
In a week of difficult scoring conditions, the South Africa native held on for a one-shot victory on 2-over 290, defeating Leonie Harm for her national title.
Karolin Lampert and Nicole Garcia finished on 5-over total and shared third place, also earning spots along with the top two players in US Women's Open.
Pace won the €30,000 winner's share of the €200,000 purse.
Investec South African Women's Open recap notes
This was the season-opening event on the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first full season since the LET and LPGA Tour entered into a merger.
The 36-hole cut was made on 12-over 156 or better, with 66 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Ladies Italian Open from May 28-30.
2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lee-Anne Pace
|2
|70
|75
|73
|72
|290
|€30,000
|2
|Leonie Harm
|3
|73
|72
|74
|72
|291
|€18,000
|T3
|Karolin Lampert
|5
|73
|75
|74
|71
|293
|€10,500
|T3
|Nicole Garcia
|5
|71
|73
|75
|74
|293
|€10,500
|T5
|Sarah Schober
|6
|76
|75
|72
|71
|294
|€6,333
|T5
|Manon Gidali
|6
|78
|72
|74
|70
|294
|€6,333
|T5
|Pia Babnik
|6
|73
|74
|69
|78
|294
|€6,333
|T8
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|8
|76
|75
|74
|71
|296
|€4,900
|T8
|Sanna Nuutinen
|8
|75
|73
|74
|74
|296
|€4,900
|T10
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|9
|75
|76
|74
|72
|297
|€4,500
|T10
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|9
|74
|76
|75
|72
|297
|€4,500
|T12
|Caroline Hedwall
|10
|77
|75
|74
|72
|298
|€3,900
|T12
|Celine Herbin
|10
|76
|75
|72
|75
|298
|€3,900
|T12
|Camille Chevalier
|10
|73
|77
|73
|75
|298
|€3,900
|T12
|Agathe Sauzon
|10
|73
|75
|73
|77
|298
|€3,900
|T16
|Harang Lee
|11
|77
|75
|72
|75
|299
|€3,400
|T16
|Caitlyn Macnab (a)
|11
|77
|75
|74
|73
|299
|€0
|T16
|Jenny Haglund
|11
|73
|78
|75
|73
|299
|€3,400
|T16
|Sarina Schmidt
|11
|77
|74
|73
|75
|299
|€3,400
|T20
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|12
|74
|77
|74
|75
|300
|€3,087
|T20
|Tandi McCallum
|12
|71
|76
|76
|77
|300
|€3,087
|T20
|Kylie Henry
|12
|74
|72
|80
|74
|300
|€3,087
|T23
|Ursula Wikstrom
|13
|76
|77
|79
|69
|301
|€2,710
|T23
|Marianne Skarpnord
|13
|77
|75
|75
|74
|301
|€2,710
|T23
|Tvesa Malik
|13
|72
|79
|74
|76
|301
|€2,710
|T23
|Olivia Cowan
|13
|75
|76
|77
|73
|301
|€2,710
|27
|Maria Hernandez
|14
|74
|75
|76
|77
|302
|€2,460
|T28
|Mireia Prat
|15
|79
|76
|74
|74
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Cloe Frankish
|15
|75
|79
|78
|71
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Romy Meekers
|15
|75
|78
|76
|74
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Kim Metraux
|15
|73
|79
|78
|73
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Christine Wolf
|15
|73
|78
|76
|76
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Carmen Alonso
|15
|74
|75
|80
|74
|303
|€2,031
|T28
|Elia Folch
|15
|73
|74
|81
|75
|303
|€2,031
|T35
|Tiia Koivisto
|16
|80
|76
|75
|73
|304
|€1,580
|T35
|Maria Beautell
|16
|77
|76
|76
|75
|304
|€1,580
|T35
|Pasqualle Coffa
|16
|77
|76
|76
|75
|304
|€1,580
|T35
|Madelene Stavnar
|16
|76
|76
|76
|76
|304
|€1,580
|T35
|Johanna Gustavsson
|16
|72
|80
|77
|75
|304
|€1,580
|T40
|Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
|17
|77
|79
|73
|76
|305
|€1,280
|T40
|Jane Turner
|17
|75
|78
|79
|73
|305
|€1,280
|T40
|Amelia Lewis
|17
|77
|75
|76
|77
|305
|€1,280
|T40
|Casandra Hall
|17
|75
|76
|78
|76
|305
|€1,280
|T40
|Lydia Hall
|17
|70
|77
|80
|78
|305
|€1,280
|T45
|Karoline Lund
|18
|76
|79
|77
|74
|306
|€1,080
|T45
|Florentyna Parker
|18
|79
|73
|78
|76
|306
|€1,080
|T47
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|19
|76
|78
|79
|74
|307
|€965
|T47
|Patricia Sanz Barrio
|19
|78
|76
|80
|73
|307
|€965
|T47
|Manon De Roey
|19
|76
|75
|79
|77
|307
|€965
|T47
|Lora Assad
|19
|74
|77
|83
|73
|307
|€965
|T51
|Lejan Lewthwaite
|20
|75
|81
|76
|76
|308
|€845
|T51
|Lauren Taylor
|20
|74
|81
|80
|73
|308
|€845
|T51
|Maha Haddioui
|20
|80
|74
|79
|75
|308
|€845
|T51
|Silvia Banon
|20
|77
|71
|81
|79
|308
|€845
|55
|Elina Nummenpaa
|22
|79
|77
|78
|76
|310
|€780
|T56
|Leticia Ras-Anderica
|23
|79
|77
|78
|77
|311
|€657
|T56
|Nina Pegova
|23
|77
|77
|81
|76
|311
|€657
|T56
|Katja Pogacar
|23
|77
|77
|77
|80
|311
|€657
|T56
|Isabella Van Rooyen
|23
|76
|78
|79
|78
|311
|€0
|T56
|Astrid Vayson De Pradenne
|23
|74
|79
|79
|79
|311
|€657
|T56
|Emma Nilsson
|23
|77
|76
|83
|75
|311
|€657
|T56
|Kim Williams
|23
|76
|76
|80
|79
|311
|€657
|63
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|25
|79
|74
|86
|74
|313
|€580
|64
|Zethu Myeki
|26
|75
|80
|78
|81
|314
|€560
|65
|Stina Resen
|29
|76
|78
|82
|81
|317
|€540
|66
|Amy Walsh
|31
|75
|81
|83
|80
|319
|€520