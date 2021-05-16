2021 Investec South African Women's Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

2021 Investec South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

05/16/2021 at 7:03 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee-Anne Pace, who took home the victory at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a week of difficult scoring conditions, the South Africa native held on for a one-shot victory on 2-over 290, defeating Leonie Harm for her national title.

Karolin Lampert and Nicole Garcia finished on 5-over total and shared third place, also earning spots along with the top two players in US Women's Open.

Pace won the €30,000 winner's share of the €200,000 purse.

Investec South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the season-opening event on the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first full season since the LET and LPGA Tour entered into a merger.

The 36-hole cut was made on 12-over 156 or better, with 66 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Ladies Italian Open from May 28-30.

2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lee-Anne Pace 2 70 75 73 72 290 €30,000
2 Leonie Harm 3 73 72 74 72 291 €18,000
T3 Karolin Lampert 5 73 75 74 71 293 €10,500
T3 Nicole Garcia 5 71 73 75 74 293 €10,500
T5 Sarah Schober 6 76 75 72 71 294 €6,333
T5 Manon Gidali 6 78 72 74 70 294 €6,333
T5 Pia Babnik 6 73 74 69 78 294 €6,333
T8 Anne-Charlotte Mora 8 76 75 74 71 296 €4,900
T8 Sanna Nuutinen 8 75 73 74 74 296 €4,900
T10 Magdalena Simmermacher 9 75 76 74 72 297 €4,500
T10 Nobuhle Dlamini 9 74 76 75 72 297 €4,500
T12 Caroline Hedwall 10 77 75 74 72 298 €3,900
T12 Celine Herbin 10 76 75 72 75 298 €3,900
T12 Camille Chevalier 10 73 77 73 75 298 €3,900
T12 Agathe Sauzon 10 73 75 73 77 298 €3,900
T16 Harang Lee 11 77 75 72 75 299 €3,400
T16 Caitlyn Macnab (a) 11 77 75 74 73 299 €0
T16 Jenny Haglund 11 73 78 75 73 299 €3,400
T16 Sarina Schmidt 11 77 74 73 75 299 €3,400
T20 Anne-Lise Caudal 12 74 77 74 75 300 €3,087
T20 Tandi McCallum 12 71 76 76 77 300 €3,087
T20 Kylie Henry 12 74 72 80 74 300 €3,087
T23 Ursula Wikstrom 13 76 77 79 69 301 €2,710
T23 Marianne Skarpnord 13 77 75 75 74 301 €2,710
T23 Tvesa Malik 13 72 79 74 76 301 €2,710
T23 Olivia Cowan 13 75 76 77 73 301 €2,710
27 Maria Hernandez 14 74 75 76 77 302 €2,460
T28 Mireia Prat 15 79 76 74 74 303 €2,031
T28 Cloe Frankish 15 75 79 78 71 303 €2,031
T28 Romy Meekers 15 75 78 76 74 303 €2,031
T28 Kim Metraux 15 73 79 78 73 303 €2,031
T28 Christine Wolf 15 73 78 76 76 303 €2,031
T28 Carmen Alonso 15 74 75 80 74 303 €2,031
T28 Elia Folch 15 73 74 81 75 303 €2,031
T35 Tiia Koivisto 16 80 76 75 73 304 €1,580
T35 Maria Beautell 16 77 76 76 75 304 €1,580
T35 Pasqualle Coffa 16 77 76 76 75 304 €1,580
T35 Madelene Stavnar 16 76 76 76 76 304 €1,580
T35 Johanna Gustavsson 16 72 80 77 75 304 €1,580
T40 Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso 17 77 79 73 76 305 €1,280
T40 Jane Turner 17 75 78 79 73 305 €1,280
T40 Amelia Lewis 17 77 75 76 77 305 €1,280
T40 Casandra Hall 17 75 76 78 76 305 €1,280
T40 Lydia Hall 17 70 77 80 78 305 €1,280
T45 Karoline Lund 18 76 79 77 74 306 €1,080
T45 Florentyna Parker 18 79 73 78 76 306 €1,080
T47 Maiken Bing Paulsen 19 76 78 79 74 307 €965
T47 Patricia Sanz Barrio 19 78 76 80 73 307 €965
T47 Manon De Roey 19 76 75 79 77 307 €965
T47 Lora Assad 19 74 77 83 73 307 €965
T51 Lejan Lewthwaite 20 75 81 76 76 308 €845
T51 Lauren Taylor 20 74 81 80 73 308 €845
T51 Maha Haddioui 20 80 74 79 75 308 €845
T51 Silvia Banon 20 77 71 81 79 308 €845
55 Elina Nummenpaa 22 79 77 78 76 310 €780
T56 Leticia Ras-Anderica 23 79 77 78 77 311 €657
T56 Nina Pegova 23 77 77 81 76 311 €657
T56 Katja Pogacar 23 77 77 77 80 311 €657
T56 Isabella Van Rooyen 23 76 78 79 78 311 €0
T56 Astrid Vayson De Pradenne 23 74 79 79 79 311 €657
T56 Emma Nilsson 23 77 76 83 75 311 €657
T56 Kim Williams 23 76 76 80 79 311 €657
63 Laura Gomez Ruiz 25 79 74 86 74 313 €580
64 Zethu Myeki 26 75 80 78 81 314 €560
65 Stina Resen 29 76 78 82 81 317 €540
66 Amy Walsh 31 75 81 83 80 319 €520

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!