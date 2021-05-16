2021 Investec South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee-Anne Pace, who took home the victory at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a week of difficult scoring conditions, the South Africa native held on for a one-shot victory on 2-over 290, defeating Leonie Harm for her national title.

Karolin Lampert and Nicole Garcia finished on 5-over total and shared third place, also earning spots along with the top two players in US Women's Open.

Pace won the €30,000 winner's share of the €200,000 purse.

Investec South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the season-opening event on the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first full season since the LET and LPGA Tour entered into a merger.

The 36-hole cut was made on 12-over 156 or better, with 66 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Ladies Italian Open from May 28-30.

2021 Investec South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

