2021 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2021 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/15/2021 at 4:27 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history at The Belfry in England.

The Englishman, who won at 48 years, 101 days, won in a playoff over Guido Migliozzi of Italy after both players finished regulation on 13-under 275 at the former Ryder Cup venue.

Three players -- Adrian Meronk, Dave Coupland and Mikko Korhonen -- finished a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place on 12-under total.

Bland won the €339,278 winner's share of the GBP 1,850,000 purse.

2021 Betfred British Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Bland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who is looking at a start in the PGA Championship.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-over 145 or better.

Bland earns 585 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the co-sanctioned PGA Championship in South Carolina in the United States.

2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Richard Bland -13 68 69 72 66 275 €339,278.53
2 Guido Migliozzi -13 68 72 67 68 275 €219,902.84
T3 Dave Coupland -12 71 69 68 68 276 €104,108.41
T3 Mikko Korhonen -12 70 71 68 67 276 €104,108.41
T3 Adrian Meronk -12 70 72 65 69 276 €104,108.41
T6 Dean Burmester -11 69 73 65 70 277 €65,709.23
T6 Andy Sullivan -11 69 71 68 69 277 €65,709.23
T8 Calum Hill -10 67 70 70 71 278 €45,746.96
T8 Robert Macintyre -10 71 66 70 71 278 €45,746.96
T8 Edoardo Molinari -10 71 72 64 71 278 €45,746.96
T11 Jazz Janewattananond -9 73 69 71 66 279 €32,814.60
T11 Renato Paratore -9 73 70 70 66 279 €32,814.60
T11 Eddie Pepperell -9 70 68 68 73 279 €32,814.60
T11 Matthias Schwab -9 66 75 67 71 279 €32,814.60
T11 Danny Willett -9 69 72 68 70 279 €32,814.60
T11 Chris Wood -9 69 72 68 70 279 €32,814.60
T17 Andrew Johnston -8 71 71 68 70 280 €27,310.05
T17 Jordan Smith -8 71 69 69 71 280 €27,310.05
T19 Justin Harding -7 69 69 70 73 281 €25,320.46
T19 Søren Kjeldsen -7 71 72 69 69 281 €25,320.46
T21 Sam Horsfield -6 72 70 69 71 282 €21,739.19
T21 Raphaël Jacquelin -6 75 67 69 71 282 €21,739.19
T21 Min Woo Lee -6 75 67 69 71 282 €21,739.19
T21 James Morrison -6 68 73 72 69 282 €21,739.19
T21 Matthieu Pavon -6 68 71 73 70 282 €21,739.19
T21 Julian Suri -6 68 74 72 68 282 €21,739.19
T21 Sami Välimäki -6 71 73 70 68 282 €21,739.19
T21 Dale Whitnell -6 70 74 68 70 282 €21,739.19
T21 Ashun Wu -6 73 71 66 72 282 €21,739.19
T30 Alexander Björk -5 73 72 67 71 283 €17,859.48
T30 Laurie Canter -5 70 71 71 71 283 €17,859.48
T30 Louis De Jager -5 68 72 70 73 283 €17,859.48
T30 Julien Guerrier -5 72 66 72 73 283 €17,859.48
T34 Alexander Levy -4 71 71 72 70 284 €15,074.04
T34 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -4 71 74 75 64 284 €15,074.04
T34 Shubhankar Sharma -4 73 71 71 69 284 €15,074.04
T34 Clément Sordet -4 68 74 68 74 284 €15,074.04
T34 Matthew Southgate -4 72 73 67 72 284 €15,074.04
T34 Bernd Wiesberger -4 68 72 72 72 284 €15,074.04
T40 Alejandro Cañizares -3 71 74 69 71 285 €13,183.93
T40 Aaron Cockerill -3 70 73 68 74 285 €13,183.93
T40 Adrian Otaegui -3 73 71 70 71 285 €13,183.93
T43 Adri Arnaus -2 69 72 71 74 286 €10,796.42
T43 Ashley Chesters -2 73 69 74 70 286 €10,796.42
T43 Thomas Detry -2 73 72 71 70 286 €10,796.42
T43 Ross Fisher -2 69 74 71 72 286 €10,796.42
T43 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 71 73 69 73 286 €10,796.42
T43 Richie Ramsay -2 70 71 72 73 286 €10,796.42
T43 Ricardo Santos -2 73 70 70 73 286 €10,796.42
T43 Cormac Sharvin -2 73 71 73 69 286 €10,796.42
T43 Sebastian Soderberg -2 73 72 69 72 286 €10,796.42
T52 Paul Dunne -1 72 69 73 73 287 €8,130.36
T52 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -1 71 73 75 68 287 €8,130.36
T52 Chris Paisley -1 70 74 73 70 287 €8,130.36
T52 Tapio Pulkkanen -1 72 70 69 76 287 €8,130.36
T52 Jack Senior -1 72 73 75 67 287 €8,130.36
T57 Jamie Donaldson E 74 71 74 69 288 €7,016.18
T57 Joachim B. Hansen E 71 71 77 69 288 €7,016.18
T57 Richard Mansell E 69 71 73 75 288 €7,016.18
T57 Thorbjørn Olesen E 71 73 72 72 288 €7,016.18
T57 Darius Van Driel E 74 70 70 74 288 €7,016.18
T62 Josh Geary 1 70 72 70 77 289 €6,220.35
T62 Garrick Porteous 1 70 74 72 73 289 €6,220.35
T62 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 1 72 73 71 73 289 €6,220.35
T65 Jonathan Caldwell 2 76 69 80 65 290 €5,722.95
T65 Gavin Green 2 75 70 72 73 290 €5,722.95
T67 Thomas Bjørn 3 72 71 75 73 291 €5,225.55
T67 Lee Slattery 3 72 68 76 75 291 €5,225.55
T67 Joël Stalter 3 69 72 78 72 291 €5,225.55
70 Johannes Veerman 4 71 74 72 75 292 €4,827.63
71 Steven Tiley 5 74 71 74 74 293 €4,031.79
72 Oliver Wilson 7 73 72 72 78 295 €4,028.79
73 Nacho Elvira 14 73 72 77 80 302 €4,025.79

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!