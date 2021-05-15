2021 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history at The Belfry in England.

The Englishman, who won at 48 years, 101 days, won in a playoff over Guido Migliozzi of Italy after both players finished regulation on 13-under 275 at the former Ryder Cup venue.

Three players -- Adrian Meronk, Dave Coupland and Mikko Korhonen -- finished a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place on 12-under total.

Bland won the €339,278 winner's share of the GBP 1,850,000 purse.

2021 Betfred British Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Bland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who is looking at a start in the PGA Championship.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-over 145 or better.

Bland earns 585 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the co-sanctioned PGA Championship in South Carolina in the United States.

2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details