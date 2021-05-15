2021 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history at The Belfry in England.
The Englishman, who won at 48 years, 101 days, won in a playoff over Guido Migliozzi of Italy after both players finished regulation on 13-under 275 at the former Ryder Cup venue.
Three players -- Adrian Meronk, Dave Coupland and Mikko Korhonen -- finished a shot out of the playoff and tied for third place on 12-under total.
Bland won the €339,278 winner's share of the GBP 1,850,000 purse.
2021 Betfred British Masters highlights
Betfred British Masters recap notes
Bland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win.
There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-over 145 or better.
Bland earns 585 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the co-sanctioned PGA Championship in South Carolina in the United States.
2021 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Richard Bland
|-13
|68
|69
|72
|66
|275
|€339,278.53
|2
|Guido Migliozzi
|-13
|68
|72
|67
|68
|275
|€219,902.84
|T3
|Dave Coupland
|-12
|71
|69
|68
|68
|276
|€104,108.41
|T3
|Mikko Korhonen
|-12
|70
|71
|68
|67
|276
|€104,108.41
|T3
|Adrian Meronk
|-12
|70
|72
|65
|69
|276
|€104,108.41
|T6
|Dean Burmester
|-11
|69
|73
|65
|70
|277
|€65,709.23
|T6
|Andy Sullivan
|-11
|69
|71
|68
|69
|277
|€65,709.23
|T8
|Calum Hill
|-10
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|€45,746.96
|T8
|Robert Macintyre
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|71
|278
|€45,746.96
|T8
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|71
|72
|64
|71
|278
|€45,746.96
|T11
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-9
|73
|69
|71
|66
|279
|€32,814.60
|T11
|Renato Paratore
|-9
|73
|70
|70
|66
|279
|€32,814.60
|T11
|Eddie Pepperell
|-9
|70
|68
|68
|73
|279
|€32,814.60
|T11
|Matthias Schwab
|-9
|66
|75
|67
|71
|279
|€32,814.60
|T11
|Danny Willett
|-9
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|€32,814.60
|T11
|Chris Wood
|-9
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|€32,814.60
|T17
|Andrew Johnston
|-8
|71
|71
|68
|70
|280
|€27,310.05
|T17
|Jordan Smith
|-8
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|€27,310.05
|T19
|Justin Harding
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|73
|281
|€25,320.46
|T19
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-7
|71
|72
|69
|69
|281
|€25,320.46
|T21
|Sam Horsfield
|-6
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|-6
|75
|67
|69
|71
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Min Woo Lee
|-6
|75
|67
|69
|71
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|James Morrison
|-6
|68
|73
|72
|69
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Matthieu Pavon
|-6
|68
|71
|73
|70
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Julian Suri
|-6
|68
|74
|72
|68
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Sami Välimäki
|-6
|71
|73
|70
|68
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Dale Whitnell
|-6
|70
|74
|68
|70
|282
|€21,739.19
|T21
|Ashun Wu
|-6
|73
|71
|66
|72
|282
|€21,739.19
|T30
|Alexander Björk
|-5
|73
|72
|67
|71
|283
|€17,859.48
|T30
|Laurie Canter
|-5
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|€17,859.48
|T30
|Louis De Jager
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|73
|283
|€17,859.48
|T30
|Julien Guerrier
|-5
|72
|66
|72
|73
|283
|€17,859.48
|T34
|Alexander Levy
|-4
|71
|71
|72
|70
|284
|€15,074.04
|T34
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-4
|71
|74
|75
|64
|284
|€15,074.04
|T34
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-4
|73
|71
|71
|69
|284
|€15,074.04
|T34
|Clément Sordet
|-4
|68
|74
|68
|74
|284
|€15,074.04
|T34
|Matthew Southgate
|-4
|72
|73
|67
|72
|284
|€15,074.04
|T34
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|72
|284
|€15,074.04
|T40
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-3
|71
|74
|69
|71
|285
|€13,183.93
|T40
|Aaron Cockerill
|-3
|70
|73
|68
|74
|285
|€13,183.93
|T40
|Adrian Otaegui
|-3
|73
|71
|70
|71
|285
|€13,183.93
|T43
|Adri Arnaus
|-2
|69
|72
|71
|74
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Ashley Chesters
|-2
|73
|69
|74
|70
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Thomas Detry
|-2
|73
|72
|71
|70
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|72
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-2
|71
|73
|69
|73
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Richie Ramsay
|-2
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Ricardo Santos
|-2
|73
|70
|70
|73
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Cormac Sharvin
|-2
|73
|71
|73
|69
|286
|€10,796.42
|T43
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|72
|286
|€10,796.42
|T52
|Paul Dunne
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|€8,130.36
|T52
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-1
|71
|73
|75
|68
|287
|€8,130.36
|T52
|Chris Paisley
|-1
|70
|74
|73
|70
|287
|€8,130.36
|T52
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-1
|72
|70
|69
|76
|287
|€8,130.36
|T52
|Jack Senior
|-1
|72
|73
|75
|67
|287
|€8,130.36
|T57
|Jamie Donaldson
|E
|74
|71
|74
|69
|288
|€7,016.18
|T57
|Joachim B. Hansen
|E
|71
|71
|77
|69
|288
|€7,016.18
|T57
|Richard Mansell
|E
|69
|71
|73
|75
|288
|€7,016.18
|T57
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|E
|71
|73
|72
|72
|288
|€7,016.18
|T57
|Darius Van Driel
|E
|74
|70
|70
|74
|288
|€7,016.18
|T62
|Josh Geary
|1
|70
|72
|70
|77
|289
|€6,220.35
|T62
|Garrick Porteous
|1
|70
|74
|72
|73
|289
|€6,220.35
|T62
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|1
|72
|73
|71
|73
|289
|€6,220.35
|T65
|Jonathan Caldwell
|2
|76
|69
|80
|65
|290
|€5,722.95
|T65
|Gavin Green
|2
|75
|70
|72
|73
|290
|€5,722.95
|T67
|Thomas Bjørn
|3
|72
|71
|75
|73
|291
|€5,225.55
|T67
|Lee Slattery
|3
|72
|68
|76
|75
|291
|€5,225.55
|T67
|Joël Stalter
|3
|69
|72
|78
|72
|291
|€5,225.55
|70
|Johannes Veerman
|4
|71
|74
|72
|75
|292
|€4,827.63
|71
|Steven Tiley
|5
|74
|71
|74
|74
|293
|€4,031.79
|72
|Oliver Wilson
|7
|73
|72
|72
|78
|295
|€4,028.79
|73
|Nacho Elvira
|14
|73
|72
|77
|80
|302
|€4,025.79