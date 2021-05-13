2021 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/13/2021 at 10:37 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win in the major at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The German defeated Steve Stricker on the first playoff hole with a 4 to Stricker's 5. The pair finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 18-under 270.

Robert Karlsson finished in solo third place on 14-under total, four shots out of the playoff.

Cejka won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Cejka wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and his victory comes in the first major championship of the year on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Georgia.

2021 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Alex Cejka -18 68 69 66 67 270 $375,000
2 Steve Stricker -18 68 69 65 68 270 $220,000
3 Robert Karlsson -14 71 70 64 69 274 $180,000
T4 Ernie Els -11 69 69 73 66 277 $133,750
T4 Jerry Kelly -11 67 70 70 70 277 $133,750
T6 Bernhard Langer -9 70 69 69 71 279 $95,000
T6 David McKenzie -9 72 70 66 71 279 $95,000
T8 Retief Goosen -8 74 67 70 69 280 $75,000
T8 Darren Clarke -8 66 71 71 72 280 $75,000
T10 Billy Andrade -7 73 72 69 67 281 $60,000
T10 John Daly -7 73 70 68 70 281 $60,000
T10 Stephen Ames -7 67 71 71 72 281 $60,000
13 Dicky Pride -6 69 69 67 77 282 $50,000
14 Rod Pampling -4 70 72 70 72 284 $47,500
T15 Bob Estes -3 71 73 73 68 285 $42,500
T15 Scott Parel -3 69 73 70 73 285 $42,500
T15 Woody Austin -3 70 69 70 76 285 $42,500
18 Lee Janzen -2 73 74 66 73 286 $37,500
T19 Miguel Angel Jimenez -1 71 74 73 69 287 $30,208
T19 Jeff Maggert -1 74 75 67 71 287 $30,208
T19 Stephen Leaney -1 76 67 72 72 287 $30,208
T19 Paul Goydos -1 69 76 68 74 287 $30,208
T19 Billy Mayfair -1 75 73 66 73 287 $30,208
T19 Doug Barron -1 70 70 70 77 287 $30,208
T25 John Huston E 71 76 70 71 288 $23,313
T25 Brett Quigley E 73 70 73 72 288 $23,313
T25 Mike Weir E 68 77 71 72 288 $23,313
T25 Duffy Waldorf E 71 76 69 72 288 $23,313
T29 Jeff Sluman 1 76 72 73 68 289 $18,500
T29 Ken Tanigawa 1 72 75 69 73 289 $18,500
T29 Larry Mize 1 74 74 67 74 289 $18,500
T29 Glen Day 1 71 74 69 75 289 $18,500
T29 John Senden 1 70 71 73 75 289 $18,500
T29 David Toms 1 71 71 70 77 289 $18,500
T35 Tom Byrum 2 74 74 69 73 290 $14,688
T35 Joe Durant 2 69 70 77 74 290 $14,688
T35 Scott McCarron 2 75 70 71 74 290 $14,688
T35 Paul Broadhurst 2 72 73 70 75 290 $14,688
T39 Tom Gillis 3 70 75 75 71 291 $12,750
T39 Steve Flesch 3 74 74 72 71 291 $12,750
T39 Colin Montgomerie 3 73 74 69 75 291 $12,750
T42 Michael Allen 4 72 73 72 75 292 $11,000
T42 Gene Sauers 4 74 74 73 71 292 $11,000
T42 Shane Bertsch 4 78 71 73 70 292 $11,000
T42 Cameron Beckman 4 71 72 70 79 292 $11,000
T46 Kent Jones 5 72 78 71 72 293 $9,500
T46 Marco Dawson 5 73 72 71 77 293 $9,500
T48 Kirk Triplett 6 69 76 72 77 294 $8,250
T48 Fred Funk 6 71 77 73 73 294 $8,250
T48 Jose Maria Olazabal 6 72 76 76 70 294 $8,250
T51 Wes Short Jr. 7 77 75 69 74 295 $6,400
T51 Scott Verplank 7 73 73 76 73 295 $6,400
T51 Olin Browne 7 73 75 74 73 295 $6,400
T51 Tim Petrovic 7 73 74 76 72 295 $6,400
T51 Gary Hallberg 7 73 76 81 65 295 $6,400
T56 Tim Herron 8 69 73 77 77 296 $5,250
T56 Chris DiMarco 8 72 76 72 76 296 $5,250
T56 Kenny Perry 8 74 70 79 73 296 $5,250
T59 Matt Gogel 9 75 75 71 76 297 $4,500
T59 Corey Pavin 9 72 75 75 75 297 $4,500
T59 Joey Sindelar 9 73 75 76 73 297 $4,500
62 Vijay Singh 10 77 77 72 72 298 $4,000
T63 Brandt Jobe 11 80 72 72 75 299 $3,625
T63 Tommy Tolles 11 75 77 74 73 299 $3,625
65 Russ Cochran 12 75 76 74 75 300 $3,250
T66 David Frost 13 74 79 73 75 301 $2,650
T66 Steve Jones 13 77 72 77 75 301 $2,650
T66 Ken Duke 13 79 76 72 74 301 $2,650
T66 Mike Goodes 13 77 77 72 75 301 $2,650
70 Steve Pate 15 77 76 76 74 303 $2,200
71 Scott Dunlap 16 76 76 73 79 304 $2,050
72 Mark O'Meara 17 77 78 74 76 305 $1,900
73 Sandy Lyle 18 77 77 76 76 306 $1,750
T74 Spike McRoy 19 78 74 78 77 307 $1,600
T74 Carlos Franco 19 80 75 76 76 307 $1,600
T76 Frank Lickliter II 21 77 76 81 75 309 $1,400
T76 Mark Brooks 21 79 78 76 76 309 $1,400
78 Tom Kite 24 79 74 80 79 312 $1,250
79 Scott Hoch 30 81 80 78 79 318 $1,150
80 Tom Pernice Jr 31 83 80 78 78 319 $1,075

