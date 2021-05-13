2021 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win in the major at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The German defeated Steve Stricker on the first playoff hole with a 4 to Stricker's 5. The pair finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 18-under 270.

Robert Karlsson finished in solo third place on 14-under total, four shots out of the playoff.

Cejka won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Cejka wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and his victory comes in the first major championship of the year on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Georgia.

2021 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

