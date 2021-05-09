2021 Canary Islands Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his second European Tour title three weeks with a victory at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.

The South African closed with 7-under 64 to win by six shots over Maverick Antcliff on 27-under 257, just missing the 72-hole scoring record he set two weeks ago.

Tapio Pulkkanen finished alone in third place on 20-under total.

Higgo won the €230,500 winner’s share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Canary Islands Championship highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Canary Islands Championship recap notes

Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who is looking at a start in the PGA Championship.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

Higgo earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Betfred British Masters in England.

2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details