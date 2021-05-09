2021 Canary Islands Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/09/2021 at 12:18 pm
The 2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his second European Tour title three weeks with a victory at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.

The South African closed with 7-under 64 to win by six shots over Maverick Antcliff on 27-under 257, just missing the 72-hole scoring record he set two weeks ago.

Tapio Pulkkanen finished alone in third place on 20-under total.

Higgo won the €230,500 winner’s share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Canary Islands Championship highlights

Canary Islands Championship recap notes

Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who is looking at a start in the PGA Championship.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

Higgo earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Betfred British Masters in England.

2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Garrick Higgo -27 66 63 64 64 257 €234,070
2 Maverick Antcliff -21 70 64 64 65 263 €151,810
3 Tapio Pulkkanen -20 66 71 61 66 264 €87,373
T4 Adri Arnaus -19 64 64 72 65 265 €51,014.08
T4 Dean Burmester -19 68 63 69 65 265 €51,014.08
T4 Nicolai Højgaard -19 67 67 65 66 265 €51,014.08
T4 Andrew Johnston -19 68 63 67 67 265 €51,014.08
T4 Niall Kearney -19 68 64 72 61 265 €51,014.08
T9 Alejandro Del Rey -18 69 66 65 66 266 €28,785.60
T9 Sebastian Heisele -18 68 69 66 63 266 €28,785.60
T9 Kalle Samooja -18 65 68 68 65 266 €28,785.60
T12 Louis De Jager -17 65 68 67 67 267 €20,913.78
T12 Oliver Fisher -17 66 66 70 65 267 €20,913.78
T12 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -17 64 70 67 66 267 €20,913.78
T12 Calum Hill -17 65 65 66 71 267 €20,913.78
T12 Richard Mansell -17 65 66 64 72 267 €20,913.78
T12 Eddie Pepperell -17 66 69 67 65 267 €20,913.78
T12 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -17 66 66 67 68 267 €20,913.78
T12 Connor Syme -17 66 64 71 66 267 €20,913.78
T20 Zander Lombard -16 66 67 67 68 268 €16,949.30
T20 Bernd Ritthammer -16 70 64 67 67 268 €16,949.30
T20 Matthew Southgate -16 68 66 66 68 268 €16,949.30
T23 Rhys Enoch -15 65 68 69 67 269 €15,464.05
T23 Grant Forrest -15 67 68 68 66 269 €15,464.05
T23 Masahiro Kawamura -15 70 66 68 65 269 €15,464.05
T23 Richie Ramsay -15 65 65 71 68 269 €15,464.05
T27 Richard Bland -14 69 66 69 66 270 €13,201.90
T27 Tom Gandy -14 70 63 70 67 270 €13,201.90
T27 Francesco Laporta -14 62 68 70 70 270 €13,201.90
T27 Matthieu Pavon -14 66 69 68 67 270 €13,201.90
T27 Julian Suri -14 66 69 65 70 270 €13,201.90
T27 Sami Välimäki -14 69 64 67 70 270 €13,201.90
T27 Fabrizio Zanotti -14 70 65 69 66 270 €13,201.90
T34 Aaron Cockerill -13 65 66 71 69 271 €10,974.02
T34 Adrian Otaegui -13 71 64 67 69 271 €10,974.02
T34 Eduard Rousaud -13 67 67 67 70 271 €10,974.02
T34 Jack Senior -13 67 68 70 66 271 €10,974.02
T38 Gaganjeet Bhullar -12 69 67 70 66 272 €10,048.60
T38 Justin Harding -12 65 68 69 70 272 €10,048.60
T40 Laurie Canter -11 70 67 69 67 273 €9,088.90
T40 Pedro Figueiredo -11 70 66 68 69 273 €9,088.90
T40 Julien Guerrier -11 69 69 67 68 273 €9,088.90
T40 Garrick Porteous -11 66 67 68 72 273 €9,088.90
T40 Ricardo Santos -11 67 68 71 67 273 €9,088.90
T45 Eduardo De La Riva -10 68 68 70 68 274 €7,580.80
T45 Paul Dunne -10 65 71 66 72 274 €7,580.80
T45 Sihwan Kim -10 71 64 70 69 274 €7,580.80
T45 Edoardo Molinari -10 70 66 70 68 274 €7,580.80
T45 Paul Peterson -10 69 65 73 67 274 €7,580.80
T45 Johannes Veerman -10 70 66 71 67 274 €7,580.80
T51 Nino Bertasio -9 68 70 67 70 275 €6,100.12
T51 Dave Coupland -9 68 68 71 68 275 €6,100.12
T51 Scott Hend -9 67 66 70 72 275 €6,100.12
T51 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -9 72 66 66 71 275 €6,100.12
T51 Justin Walters -9 72 64 72 67 275 €6,100.12
T56 Scott Fernandez -8 63 71 72 70 276 €5,250.10
T56 Janne Kaske -8 69 68 70 69 276 €5,250.10
T56 Thomas Plumb -8 68 70 70 68 276 €5,250.10
T56 Sebastian Soderberg -8 69 65 70 72 276 €5,250.10
T56 Dale Whitnell -8 68 66 70 72 276 €5,250.10
T61 Jorge Campillo -7 66 69 74 68 277 €4,564.60
T61 S.S.P. Chawrasia -7 68 68 73 68 277 €4,564.60
T61 Victor Dubuisson -7 69 69 70 69 277 €4,564.60
T61 Alvaro Quiros -7 67 70 70 70 277 €4,564.60
T61 Joël Stalter -7 64 69 74 70 277 €4,564.60
T66 Matthew Jordan -6 68 70 70 70 278 €4,016.20
T66 Romain Langasque -6 69 69 72 68 278 €4,016.20
T66 Lars Van Meijel -6 68 70 70 70 278 €4,016.20
69 Shubhankar Sharma -5 67 71 67 74 279 €3,742
70 Pep Angles -4 65 71 71 73 280 €3,604.90
T71 Luis Claverie -3 67 71 72 71 281 €3,053.50
T71 Ondrej Lieser -3 70 68 72 71 281 €3,053.50
T71 Ajeetesh Sandhu -3 71 65 76 69 281 €3,053.50
74 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -2 67 69 74 72 282 €3,047.50
T75 Carlos Pigem 3 72 66 80 69 287 €3,043
T75 Oliver Wilson 3 73 65 76 73 287 €3,043
77 Max Schmitt 4 67 69 81 71 288 €3,038.50

