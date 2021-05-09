2021 Canary Islands Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his second European Tour title three weeks with a victory at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.
The South African closed with 7-under 64 to win by six shots over Maverick Antcliff on 27-under 257, just missing the 72-hole scoring record he set two weeks ago.
Tapio Pulkkanen finished alone in third place on 20-under total.
Higgo won the €230,500 winner’s share of the €1,500,000 purse.
2021 Canary Islands Championship highlights
For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!
Canary Islands Championship recap notes
Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Higgo, who is looking at a start in the PGA Championship.
There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.
Higgo earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Betfred British Masters in England.
2021 Canary Islands Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Garrick Higgo
|-27
|66
|63
|64
|64
|257
|€234,070
|2
|Maverick Antcliff
|-21
|70
|64
|64
|65
|263
|€151,810
|3
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-20
|66
|71
|61
|66
|264
|€87,373
|T4
|Adri Arnaus
|-19
|64
|64
|72
|65
|265
|€51,014.08
|T4
|Dean Burmester
|-19
|68
|63
|69
|65
|265
|€51,014.08
|T4
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-19
|67
|67
|65
|66
|265
|€51,014.08
|T4
|Andrew Johnston
|-19
|68
|63
|67
|67
|265
|€51,014.08
|T4
|Niall Kearney
|-19
|68
|64
|72
|61
|265
|€51,014.08
|T9
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-18
|69
|66
|65
|66
|266
|€28,785.60
|T9
|Sebastian Heisele
|-18
|68
|69
|66
|63
|266
|€28,785.60
|T9
|Kalle Samooja
|-18
|65
|68
|68
|65
|266
|€28,785.60
|T12
|Louis De Jager
|-17
|65
|68
|67
|67
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Oliver Fisher
|-17
|66
|66
|70
|65
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-17
|64
|70
|67
|66
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Calum Hill
|-17
|65
|65
|66
|71
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Richard Mansell
|-17
|65
|66
|64
|72
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Eddie Pepperell
|-17
|66
|69
|67
|65
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-17
|66
|66
|67
|68
|267
|€20,913.78
|T12
|Connor Syme
|-17
|66
|64
|71
|66
|267
|€20,913.78
|T20
|Zander Lombard
|-16
|66
|67
|67
|68
|268
|€16,949.30
|T20
|Bernd Ritthammer
|-16
|70
|64
|67
|67
|268
|€16,949.30
|T20
|Matthew Southgate
|-16
|68
|66
|66
|68
|268
|€16,949.30
|T23
|Rhys Enoch
|-15
|65
|68
|69
|67
|269
|€15,464.05
|T23
|Grant Forrest
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|66
|269
|€15,464.05
|T23
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-15
|70
|66
|68
|65
|269
|€15,464.05
|T23
|Richie Ramsay
|-15
|65
|65
|71
|68
|269
|€15,464.05
|T27
|Richard Bland
|-14
|69
|66
|69
|66
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Tom Gandy
|-14
|70
|63
|70
|67
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Francesco Laporta
|-14
|62
|68
|70
|70
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Matthieu Pavon
|-14
|66
|69
|68
|67
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Julian Suri
|-14
|66
|69
|65
|70
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Sami Välimäki
|-14
|69
|64
|67
|70
|270
|€13,201.90
|T27
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-14
|70
|65
|69
|66
|270
|€13,201.90
|T34
|Aaron Cockerill
|-13
|65
|66
|71
|69
|271
|€10,974.02
|T34
|Adrian Otaegui
|-13
|71
|64
|67
|69
|271
|€10,974.02
|T34
|Eduard Rousaud
|-13
|67
|67
|67
|70
|271
|€10,974.02
|T34
|Jack Senior
|-13
|67
|68
|70
|66
|271
|€10,974.02
|T38
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-12
|69
|67
|70
|66
|272
|€10,048.60
|T38
|Justin Harding
|-12
|65
|68
|69
|70
|272
|€10,048.60
|T40
|Laurie Canter
|-11
|70
|67
|69
|67
|273
|€9,088.90
|T40
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-11
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|€9,088.90
|T40
|Julien Guerrier
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|68
|273
|€9,088.90
|T40
|Garrick Porteous
|-11
|66
|67
|68
|72
|273
|€9,088.90
|T40
|Ricardo Santos
|-11
|67
|68
|71
|67
|273
|€9,088.90
|T45
|Eduardo De La Riva
|-10
|68
|68
|70
|68
|274
|€7,580.80
|T45
|Paul Dunne
|-10
|65
|71
|66
|72
|274
|€7,580.80
|T45
|Sihwan Kim
|-10
|71
|64
|70
|69
|274
|€7,580.80
|T45
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|€7,580.80
|T45
|Paul Peterson
|-10
|69
|65
|73
|67
|274
|€7,580.80
|T45
|Johannes Veerman
|-10
|70
|66
|71
|67
|274
|€7,580.80
|T51
|Nino Bertasio
|-9
|68
|70
|67
|70
|275
|€6,100.12
|T51
|Dave Coupland
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|68
|275
|€6,100.12
|T51
|Scott Hend
|-9
|67
|66
|70
|72
|275
|€6,100.12
|T51
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-9
|72
|66
|66
|71
|275
|€6,100.12
|T51
|Justin Walters
|-9
|72
|64
|72
|67
|275
|€6,100.12
|T56
|Scott Fernandez
|-8
|63
|71
|72
|70
|276
|€5,250.10
|T56
|Janne Kaske
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|€5,250.10
|T56
|Thomas Plumb
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|€5,250.10
|T56
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-8
|69
|65
|70
|72
|276
|€5,250.10
|T56
|Dale Whitnell
|-8
|68
|66
|70
|72
|276
|€5,250.10
|T61
|Jorge Campillo
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|68
|277
|€4,564.60
|T61
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-7
|68
|68
|73
|68
|277
|€4,564.60
|T61
|Victor Dubuisson
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|€4,564.60
|T61
|Alvaro Quiros
|-7
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|€4,564.60
|T61
|Joël Stalter
|-7
|64
|69
|74
|70
|277
|€4,564.60
|T66
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€4,016.20
|T66
|Romain Langasque
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|68
|278
|€4,016.20
|T66
|Lars Van Meijel
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€4,016.20
|69
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-5
|67
|71
|67
|74
|279
|€3,742
|70
|Pep Angles
|-4
|65
|71
|71
|73
|280
|€3,604.90
|T71
|Luis Claverie
|-3
|67
|71
|72
|71
|281
|€3,053.50
|T71
|Ondrej Lieser
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|€3,053.50
|T71
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-3
|71
|65
|76
|69
|281
|€3,053.50
|74
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-2
|67
|69
|74
|72
|282
|€3,047.50
|T75
|Carlos Pigem
|3
|72
|66
|80
|69
|287
|€3,043
|T75
|Oliver Wilson
|3
|73
|65
|76
|73
|287
|€3,043
|77
|Max Schmitt
|4
|67
|69
|81
|71
|288
|€3,038.50