If you’ve long been a fan of spikeless golf shoes, it’s time to consider moving on to a new category of shoe: lightweight spiked golf shoes. Ryan Ballengee reviews the adidas ZG21 golf shoes, looking at both the laced and BOA versions of the shoe. He shares the features, compares the comfort to spikeless shoes and shares why you should be wearing spikes.

