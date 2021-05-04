College Golf Experience launches with first camp in June, offers intimate coach-golfer face time

There is nothing more valuable for a junior golfer in the college golf recruiting process than having one-on-one time and interaction with potential future coaches.

Now, a new concept called College Golf Experience, is launching with its first camp that will offer junior golfers a full two days with some of the best collegiate golf coaches in the country.

The first College Golf Experience Showcase camp will be held June 11-12 at Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif., and feature seven men’s coaches: Michael Beard of Pepperdine, the 2020 Men’s College Coach of the Year and the 2021 West Coast Conference Champions; Jim Anderson, coach of the University of Arizona, the 2021 Pac-12 Champions; Glen Millican, coach of the University of New Mexico, the 2021 Mountain West Champions; Ryan Donovan of San Diego State; Jason D’Amore from Loyola Marymount; Christian Newton, representing Colorado State; and Andrew Larkin from Santa Clara.

College Golf Experience has an exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), which is the professional associate for men’s collegiate golf coaches.

“College Golf Experience’s mission is to build value for college coaches while creating unique opportunities for junior golfers,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of College Golf Experience. “After recently combining forces with the GCAA, Showcase Camps are the first step to providing coaches a platform to showcase their programs, and partner with CGX to create transformational experiences for junior golfers.”

The camps are for junior golfers ages 10-18 to learn from and interact with multiple coaches in an immersive setting. Players will receive instruction from all of the participating coaches, take part in 36 holes of simulated collegiate practice and tournament rounds and. receive personal evaluations from each coach.

Golfers and their parents will have an opportunity to learn from coaches in seminars and Q-and-A sessions. The coaches will explain what it is like to play college golf, how to navigate the recruiting process and answer any questions about playing college golf.

Campers will also receive special welcome gifts. The tuition is $1,200.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of College Golf Experience’s launch camp. It provides a unique opportunity to pair junior golfers and their parents with college coaches,” said Anderson. “Campers will benefit from time spent with coaches preparing for college golf and many questions will be answered about the transition process.”