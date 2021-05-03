2021 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2021 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

05/03/2021
The 2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Mike Weir, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at The Woodlands Golf Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Canadian held on for a two-shot win over John Daly, Tim Petrovic and David Toms, shooting 10-under 134 to win a tournament that was reduced to two rounds due to poor weather.

Bob Estes, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne tied for fifth place in the 81-player field.

Weir won the $337,500 winner’s share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Weir wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and his first win since 2007 on the PGA Tour, ending a 13-plus-year drought.

The money Weir — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Mike Weir -10 66 68 134 $337,500
T2 John Daly -8 67 69 136 $164,625
T2 Tim Petrovic -8 65 71 136 $164,625
T2 David Toms -8 65 71 136 $164,625
T5 Bob Estes -6 70 68 138 $87,469
T5 Bernhard Langer -6 69 69 138 $87,469
T5 Jerry Kelly -6 68 70 138 $87,469
T5 Olin Browne -6 67 71 138 $87,469
T9 Jim Furyk -5 69 70 139 $60,750
T9 Retief Goosen -5 68 71 139 $60,750
T11 Kenny Perry -4 69 71 140 $51,750
T11 Doug Barron -4 67 73 140 $51,750
T13 Kirk Triplett -3 71 70 141 $38,250
T13 Jeff Maggert -3 71 70 141 $38,250
T13 Tommy Armour III -3 71 70 141 $38,250
T13 Darren Clarke -3 72 69 141 $38,250
T13 Shane Bertsch -3 70 71 141 $38,250
T13 Brett Quigley -3 72 69 141 $38,250
T13 Stephen Ames -3 70 71 141 $38,250
T20 Ernie Els -2 71 71 142 $23,423
T20 Robert Karlsson -2 70 72 142 $23,423
T20 Brandt Jobe -2 70 72 142 $23,423
T20 Colin Montgomerie -2 70 72 142 $23,423
T20 John Huston -2 70 72 142 $23,423
T20 Dicky Pride -2 69 73 142 $23,423
T20 Cameron Beckman -2 69 73 142 $23,423
T20 Rod Pampling -2 69 73 142 $23,423
T20 Scott Parel -2 68 74 142 $23,423
T20 Tom Pernice Jr -2 68 74 142 $23,423
T30 Tom Lehman -1 71 72 143 $15,216
T30 Wes Short Jr. -1 71 72 143 $15,216
T30 Gene Sauers -1 71 72 143 $15,216
T30 Steve Flesch -1 72 71 143 $15,216
T30 Jesper Parnevik -1 70 73 143 $15,216
T30 Vijay Singh -1 69 74 143 $15,216
T30 Paul Broadhurst -1 69 74 143 $15,216
T30 Paul McGinley -1 74 69 143 $15,216
T38 Glen Day E 71 73 144 $11,025
T38 Marco Dawson E 72 72 144 $11,025
T38 Davis Love III E 70 74 144 $11,025
T38 Lee Janzen E 73 71 144 $11,025
T38 David Frost E 73 71 144 $11,025
T38 Joey Sindelar E 70 74 144 $11,025
T38 Miguel Angel Jimenez E 74 70 144 $11,025
T45 Chris DiMarco 1 71 74 145 $8,100
T45 David McKenzie 1 70 75 145 $8,100
T45 Billy Andrade 1 73 72 145 $8,100
T45 Kevin Sutherland 1 73 72 145 $8,100
T45 Thomas Bjorn 1 74 71 145 $8,100
T45 Matt Gogel 1 68 77 145 $8,100
T51 Fred Funk 2 71 75 146 $5,760
T51 Ken Tanigawa 2 70 76 146 $5,760
T51 Joe Durant 2 72 74 146 $5,760
T51 Esteban Toledo 2 73 73 146 $5,760
T51 Kent Jones 2 73 73 146 $5,760
T56 Billy Mayfair 3 71 76 147 $4,613
T56 Ken Duke 3 71 76 147 $4,613
T56 Mark Brooks 3 70 77 147 $4,613
T56 John Senden 3 76 71 147 $4,613
T60 Woody Austin 4 71 77 148 $3,375
T60 Scott McCarron 4 70 78 148 $3,375
T60 Rich Beem 4 72 76 148 $3,375
T60 Corey Pavin 4 70 78 148 $3,375
T60 Tom Byrum 4 74 74 148 $3,375
T60 Jose Maria Olazabal 4 69 79 148 $3,375
T60 Tommy Tolles 4 76 72 148 $3,375
T67 Blaine McCallister 5 72 77 149 $2,363
T67 Barry Lane 5 74 75 149 $2,363
T69 Tim Herron 6 73 77 150 $1,913
T69 Jay Haas 6 73 77 150 $1,913
T69 Duffy Waldorf 6 74 76 150 $1,913
T69 Ian Woosnam 6 76 74 150 $1,913
73 Larry Mize 7 73 78 151 $1,575
74 Michael Allen 8 76 76 152 $1,485
75 Paul Goydos 9 74 79 153 $1,395
T76 Sandy Lyle 10 75 79 154 $1,215
T76 Steve Pate 10 80 74 154 $1,215
T76 Tom Gillis 10 79 75 154 $1,215
79 Tom Kite 14 75 83 158 $1,035

