2021 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Mike Weir, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at The Woodlands Golf Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
The Canadian held on for a two-shot win over John Daly, Tim Petrovic and David Toms, shooting 10-under 134 to win a tournament that was reduced to two rounds due to poor weather.
Bob Estes, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne tied for fifth place in the 81-player field.
Weir won the $337,500 winner’s share of the $2,250,000 purse.
Insperity Invitational recap notes
Weir wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and his first win since 2007 on the PGA Tour, ending a 13-plus-year drought.
The money Weir — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mike Weir
|-10
|66
|68
|134
|$337,500
|T2
|John Daly
|-8
|67
|69
|136
|$164,625
|T2
|Tim Petrovic
|-8
|65
|71
|136
|$164,625
|T2
|David Toms
|-8
|65
|71
|136
|$164,625
|T5
|Bob Estes
|-6
|70
|68
|138
|$87,469
|T5
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|69
|69
|138
|$87,469
|T5
|Jerry Kelly
|-6
|68
|70
|138
|$87,469
|T5
|Olin Browne
|-6
|67
|71
|138
|$87,469
|T9
|Jim Furyk
|-5
|69
|70
|139
|$60,750
|T9
|Retief Goosen
|-5
|68
|71
|139
|$60,750
|T11
|Kenny Perry
|-4
|69
|71
|140
|$51,750
|T11
|Doug Barron
|-4
|67
|73
|140
|$51,750
|T13
|Kirk Triplett
|-3
|71
|70
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Jeff Maggert
|-3
|71
|70
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Tommy Armour III
|-3
|71
|70
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Darren Clarke
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Shane Bertsch
|-3
|70
|71
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Brett Quigley
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$38,250
|T13
|Stephen Ames
|-3
|70
|71
|141
|$38,250
|T20
|Ernie Els
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Robert Karlsson
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Brandt Jobe
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Colin Montgomerie
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|John Huston
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Dicky Pride
|-2
|69
|73
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Cameron Beckman
|-2
|69
|73
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|69
|73
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Scott Parel
|-2
|68
|74
|142
|$23,423
|T20
|Tom Pernice Jr
|-2
|68
|74
|142
|$23,423
|T30
|Tom Lehman
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Wes Short Jr.
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Gene Sauers
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Steve Flesch
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Jesper Parnevik
|-1
|70
|73
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Vijay Singh
|-1
|69
|74
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Paul Broadhurst
|-1
|69
|74
|143
|$15,216
|T30
|Paul McGinley
|-1
|74
|69
|143
|$15,216
|T38
|Glen Day
|E
|71
|73
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|Marco Dawson
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|Davis Love III
|E
|70
|74
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|Lee Janzen
|E
|73
|71
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|David Frost
|E
|73
|71
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|Joey Sindelar
|E
|70
|74
|144
|$11,025
|T38
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|E
|74
|70
|144
|$11,025
|T45
|Chris DiMarco
|1
|71
|74
|145
|$8,100
|T45
|David McKenzie
|1
|70
|75
|145
|$8,100
|T45
|Billy Andrade
|1
|73
|72
|145
|$8,100
|T45
|Kevin Sutherland
|1
|73
|72
|145
|$8,100
|T45
|Thomas Bjorn
|1
|74
|71
|145
|$8,100
|T45
|Matt Gogel
|1
|68
|77
|145
|$8,100
|T51
|Fred Funk
|2
|71
|75
|146
|$5,760
|T51
|Ken Tanigawa
|2
|70
|76
|146
|$5,760
|T51
|Joe Durant
|2
|72
|74
|146
|$5,760
|T51
|Esteban Toledo
|2
|73
|73
|146
|$5,760
|T51
|Kent Jones
|2
|73
|73
|146
|$5,760
|T56
|Billy Mayfair
|3
|71
|76
|147
|$4,613
|T56
|Ken Duke
|3
|71
|76
|147
|$4,613
|T56
|Mark Brooks
|3
|70
|77
|147
|$4,613
|T56
|John Senden
|3
|76
|71
|147
|$4,613
|T60
|Woody Austin
|4
|71
|77
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Scott McCarron
|4
|70
|78
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Rich Beem
|4
|72
|76
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Corey Pavin
|4
|70
|78
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Tom Byrum
|4
|74
|74
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|4
|69
|79
|148
|$3,375
|T60
|Tommy Tolles
|4
|76
|72
|148
|$3,375
|T67
|Blaine McCallister
|5
|72
|77
|149
|$2,363
|T67
|Barry Lane
|5
|74
|75
|149
|$2,363
|T69
|Tim Herron
|6
|73
|77
|150
|$1,913
|T69
|Jay Haas
|6
|73
|77
|150
|$1,913
|T69
|Duffy Waldorf
|6
|74
|76
|150
|$1,913
|T69
|Ian Woosnam
|6
|76
|74
|150
|$1,913
|73
|Larry Mize
|7
|73
|78
|151
|$1,575
|74
|Michael Allen
|8
|76
|76
|152
|$1,485
|75
|Paul Goydos
|9
|74
|79
|153
|$1,395
|T76
|Sandy Lyle
|10
|75
|79
|154
|$1,215
|T76
|Steve Pate
|10
|80
|74
|154
|$1,215
|T76
|Tom Gillis
|10
|79
|75
|154
|$1,215
|79
|Tom Kite
|14
|75
|83
|158
|$1,035