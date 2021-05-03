2021 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Mike Weir, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at The Woodlands Golf Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Canadian held on for a two-shot win over John Daly, Tim Petrovic and David Toms, shooting 10-under 134 to win a tournament that was reduced to two rounds due to poor weather.

Bob Estes, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne tied for fifth place in the 81-player field.

Weir won the $337,500 winner’s share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Weir wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and his first win since 2007 on the PGA Tour, ending a 13-plus-year drought.

The money Weir — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2021 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

