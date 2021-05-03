2021 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Symetra Tour

2021 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/03/2021 at 9:02 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who prevailed by a shot in the 54-hole event at Buffalo Dunes Golf Club in Garden City, Kan.

Vu was locked in a two-person race with Beth Wu, with Vu prevailing on 8-under 208 following a final round of 3-under 69.

Kyung Kim finished alone in third place at 2-under total, five behind Wu.

Vu won the $26,250 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Garden City Charity Classic recap notes

Vu improves her standing in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 149 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues in two weeks with the Symetra Classic in Davidson, N.C.

2021 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lilia Vu -8 69 70 69 208 $26,250
2 Beth Wu -7 69 69 71 209 $16,526
3 Kyung Kim -2 67 73 74 214 $12,031
T4 Isi Gabsa -1 73 72 70 215 $7,700
T4 Amanda Doherty -1 69 73 73 215 $7,700
T4 Yaeeun Hong -1 70 71 74 215 $7,700
7 Hexi Yuan E 71 72 73 216 $5,220
T8 Daniela Iacobelli 1 73 71 73 217 $3,621
T8 Gabby Lemieux 1 71 73 73 217 $3,621
T8 Julienne Soo 1 72 71 74 217 $3,621
T8 Celine Borge 1 68 75 74 217 $3,621
T8 Laetitia Beck 1 71 71 75 217 $3,621
T8 Marta Sanz Barrio 1 70 72 75 217 $3,621
T8 Fatima Fernandez Cano 1 71 70 76 217 $3,621
T15 Karolina Vlckova 2 71 75 72 218 $2,558
T15 Gemma Dryburgh 2 70 75 73 218 $2,558
T15 Julie Aime 2 74 70 74 218 $2,558
T15 Meghan MacLaren 2 69 74 75 218 $2,558
T19 Rachel Rohanna 3 75 72 72 219 $2,218
T19 Selena Costabile 3 71 75 73 219 $2,218
T19 Laura Gonzalez Escallon 3 68 75 76 219 $2,218
T22 Emilee Hoffman 4 72 76 72 220 $1,969
T22 Maddie McCrary 4 73 74 73 220 $1,969
T22 Peiyun Chien 4 71 74 75 220 $1,969
T22 Becca Huffer 4 70 73 77 220 $1,969
T26 Paula Reto 5 74 74 73 221 $1,570
T26 Anita Uwadia 5 74 74 73 221 $1,570
T26 Morgane Metraux 5 72 75 74 221 $1,570
T26 Elise Bradley 5 70 77 74 221 $1,570
T26 Linnea Johansson 5 73 73 75 221 $1,570
T26 Sophie Hausmann 5 72 74 75 221 $1,570
T26 Vicky Hurst 5 71 75 75 221 $1,570
T26 Frida Kinhult 5 70 76 75 221 $1,570
T26 Delfina Acosta 5 71 74 76 221 $1,570
T35 Dewi Weber 6 74 75 73 222 $1,214
T35 Katie Yoo 6 73 75 74 222 $1,214
T35 Emma Broze 6 72 76 74 222 $1,214
T35 Gigi Stoll 6 75 72 75 222 $1,214
T35 Dottie Ardina 6 72 74 76 222 $1,214
T40 Josee Doyon 7 74 74 75 223 $970
T40 Janie Jackson 7 74 73 76 223 $970
T40 Casey Danielson 7 72 75 76 223 $970
T40 Haylee Harford 7 69 77 77 223 $970
T40 Allison Emrey 7 72 73 78 223 $970
T40 Maria Parra 7 75 69 79 223 $970
T40 Fernanda Lira 7 74 70 79 223 $970
T40 Sophia Schubert 7 70 74 79 223 $970
T48 Michelle Piyapattra 8 77 72 75 224 $780
T48 Robyn Choi 8 75 74 75 224 $780
T48 Roberta Liti 8 72 77 75 224 $780
T48 Shasta Averyhardt 8 75 73 76 224 $780
T48 Karah Sanford 8 75 73 76 224 $780
T48 Brittany Marchand 8 72 76 76 224 $780
T54 Mia Landegren 9 73 76 76 225 $685
T54 Louise Stahle 9 77 71 77 225 $685
T54 Anna Appert Lund 9 73 75 77 225 $685
T54 Malene Krolboll Hansen 9 73 75 77 225 $685
T58 Kendra Dalton 10 75 74 77 226 $605
T58 Kim Kaufman 10 73 76 77 226 $605
T58 Leslie Cloots 10 71 78 77 226 $605
T58 Riley Rennell 10 75 72 79 226 $605
T58 Sarah Hoffman 10 73 74 79 226 $605
T58 Brynn Walker 10 73 73 80 226 $605
64 Emmy Martin 11 73 75 79 227 $569
65 Harang Lee 13 72 73 84 229 $560
66 Catherine O’Donnell 14 74 73 83 230 $551
67 Brittany Fan 15 69 76 86 231 $542
68 Kelly Whaley 19 73 76 86 235 $533

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!