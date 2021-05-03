2021 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who prevailed by a shot in the 54-hole event at Buffalo Dunes Golf Club in Garden City, Kan.

Vu was locked in a two-person race with Beth Wu, with Vu prevailing on 8-under 208 following a final round of 3-under 69.

Kyung Kim finished alone in third place at 2-under total, five behind Wu.

Vu won the $26,250 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Garden City Charity Classic recap notes

Vu improves her standing in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 149 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues in two weeks with the Symetra Classic in Davidson, N.C.

2021 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

