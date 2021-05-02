2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who rallied on Sunday for her fourth-career LPGA Tour win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Kim closed out the 72-hole event with a 64 to vault up to 17-under 271, which was good enough to beat Hannah Green by a shot for the victory.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit vaulted up to a tie for third with Inbee Park and Xiyu Lin on 16-under total.

Kim won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.

HSBC Women’s World Championship recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, netting a fourth-career LPGA Tour title.

This week, there was no cut in this limited-field event, with all 69 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details