2021 HSBC Women's World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/02/2021 at 8:53 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who rallied on Sunday for her fourth-career LPGA Tour win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Kim closed out the 72-hole event with a 64 to vault up to 17-under 271, which was good enough to beat Hannah Green by a shot for the victory.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit vaulted up to a tie for third with Inbee Park and Xiyu Lin on 16-under total.

Kim won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.

HSBC Women’s World Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, netting a fourth-career LPGA Tour title.

This week, there was no cut in this limited-field event, with all 69 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hyo Joo Kim -17 67 68 72 64 271 $240,000
2 Hannah Green -16 71 66 66 69 272 $149,262
T3 Patty Tavatanakit -15 70 70 68 65 273 $86,487
T3 Inbee Park -15 64 69 70 70 273 $86,487
T3 Xiyu Lin -15 67 68 67 71 273 $86,487
6 So Yeon Ryu -12 67 69 70 70 276 $55,161
T7 Carlota Ciganda -11 69 67 73 68 277 $39,022
T7 In Gee Chun -11 71 69 66 71 277 $39,022
T7 Lydia Ko -11 69 68 69 71 277 $39,022
T7 Gaby Lopez -11 68 71 65 73 277 $39,022
11 Madelene Sagstrom -10 69 70 68 71 278 $30,644
T12 Brittany Altomare -9 68 71 72 68 279 $27,702
T12 Amy Yang -9 68 69 70 72 279 $27,702
T14 Megan Khang -8 72 69 71 68 280 $24,434
T14 Celine Boutier -8 73 69 69 69 280 $24,434
16 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 71 70 69 71 281 $22,391
T17 Angela Stanford -6 74 70 68 70 282 $19,940
T17 Amy Olson -6 71 70 68 73 282 $19,940
T17 Gerina Piller -6 72 67 70 73 282 $19,940
T17 Sophia Popov -6 67 70 71 74 282 $19,940
T21 Jeongeun Lee6 -5 68 74 73 68 283 $17,488
T21 Pornanong Phatlum -5 69 71 73 70 283 $17,488
T21 Ally Ewing -5 72 66 72 73 283 $17,488
T24 Ariya Jutanugarn -4 74 74 66 70 284 $15,323
T24 Jin Young Ko -4 71 76 67 70 284 $15,323
T24 Minjee Lee -4 69 73 70 72 284 $15,323
T24 Su Oh -4 68 72 72 72 284 $15,323
T28 Azahara Munoz -3 73 71 72 69 285 $12,351
T28 Mel Reid -3 70 70 75 70 285 $12,351
T28 Marina Alex -3 69 72 72 72 285 $12,351
T28 Katherine Kirk -3 69 71 73 72 285 $12,351
T28 Nicole Broch Larsen -3 72 69 71 73 285 $12,351
T28 Chella Choi -3 71 70 71 73 285 $12,351
T28 Emily Kristine Pedersen -3 71 70 71 73 285 $12,351
T35 Yu Liu -2 74 73 72 67 286 $9,452
T35 Wei-Ling Hsu -2 71 71 71 73 286 $9,452
T35 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 71 70 72 73 286 $9,452
T35 Charley Hull -2 69 72 71 74 286 $9,452
T35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 70 68 74 74 286 $9,452
T35 Hee Young Park -2 65 68 79 74 286 $9,452
T41 In Kyung Kim -1 73 72 70 72 287 $8,009
T41 Brittany Lincicome -1 74 67 72 74 287 $8,009
T43 Georgia Hall E 73 73 73 69 288 $7,218
T43 Sarah Schmelzel E 70 74 75 69 288 $7,218
T43 Shanshan Feng E 68 70 76 74 288 $7,218
T46 Annie Park 1 71 68 79 71 289 $6,456
T46 Jing Yan 1 72 72 73 72 289 $6,456
T46 Caroline Masson 1 67 70 74 78 289 $6,456
T49 Jenny Shin 2 76 69 74 71 290 $5,659
T49 Nasa Hataoka 2 74 72 72 72 290 $5,659
T49 Lizette Salas 2 73 72 71 74 290 $5,659
T49 Alena Sharp 2 73 72 71 74 290 $5,659
T53 Anna Nordqvist 3 74 73 73 71 291 $5,148
T53 Bronte Law 3 70 68 75 78 291 $5,148
T55 A Lim Kim 4 74 70 73 75 292 $4,821
T55 Angel Yin 4 71 73 72 76 292 $4,821
T57 Kristen Gillman 5 74 75 74 70 293 $4,266
T57 Ashleigh Buhai 5 72 76 74 71 293 $4,266
T57 Danielle Kang 5 72 73 76 72 293 $4,266
T57 Sung Hyun Park 5 78 71 70 74 293 $4,266
T57 Jaye Marie Green 5 75 73 71 74 293 $4,266
62 Cheyenne Knight 6 70 74 76 74 294 $3,922
T63 Cydney Clanton 7 75 71 75 74 295 $3,800
T63 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 7 72 74 75 74 295 $3,800
65 Mi Hyang Lee 8 75 71 75 75 296 $3,677
66 Eun-Hee Ji 9 73 75 71 78 297 $3,596
T67 Hinako Shibuno 11 76 73 76 74 299 $3,473
T67 Mirim Lee 11 71 77 74 77 299 $3,473
69 Amanda Tan 18 76 76 77 77 306 $3,350

