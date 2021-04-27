2021 Tenerife Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Tenerife Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Spain.

The betting favorite this week is Antoine Rozner, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Matthias Schwab is on 18-to-1, with Garrck Higgo sitting on 20-to-1.

Joost Luiten, Joachim B. Hansen and Max Kieffer sits on 25-to-1 before the second of three consecutive events in Spain.

2021 Tenerife Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Tenerife Open, with this being the second of three weeks in a row in the Canary Islands in Spain. We have back-to-back events at Golf Costa Adeje, which follows from the consecutive events in Kenya that were captivating.

2021 Tenerife Open betting odds: Outright winner