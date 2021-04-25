2021 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the new date on the schedule for the Tampa-area event.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.9 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Valspar Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Sam Horsfield

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O’Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Rod Perry

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Valspar Championship field