2021 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the new date on the schedule for the Tampa-area event.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.9 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Valspar Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Sam Horsfield
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O’Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Rod Perry
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
