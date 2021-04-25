2021 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bailey Tardy, who prevailed by three shots at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Tardy dominated the 54-hole event, finishing on 10-under 206, including closing 70s to earn the win. Samantha Wagner and Maude-Aimee Leblanc finished tied for second place.

Kendally Dye, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Regina Plasencia and Paula Reto finished in a tie for fourth place.

Tardy won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Copper Rock Championship recap notes

Tardy takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas.

2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details