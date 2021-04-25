2021 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bailey Tardy, who prevailed by three shots at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.
Tardy dominated the 54-hole event, finishing on 10-under 206, including closing 70s to earn the win. Samantha Wagner and Maude-Aimee Leblanc finished tied for second place.
Kendally Dye, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Regina Plasencia and Paula Reto finished in a tie for fourth place.
Tardy won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.
Copper Rock Championship recap notes
Tardy takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.
This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final round.
The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas.
2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Bailey Tardy
|-10
|66
|70
|70
|206
|$30,000
|T2
|Samantha Wagner
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|209
|$16,463
|T2
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-7
|73
|67
|69
|209
|$16,463
|T4
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-2
|73
|73
|68
|214
|$8,166
|T4
|Kendall Dye
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|214
|$8,166
|T4
|Paula Reto
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$8,166
|T4
|Regina Plasencia
|-2
|68
|73
|73
|214
|$8,166
|T8
|Lilia Vu
|-1
|73
|74
|68
|215
|$5,042
|T8
|Elin Arvidsson
|-1
|73
|67
|75
|215
|$5,042
|T10
|Julie Aime
|E
|73
|74
|69
|216
|$4,078
|T10
|Haylee Harford
|E
|70
|77
|69
|216
|$4,078
|T10
|Lauren Coughlin
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$4,078
|T13
|Sierra Brooks
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$3,472
|T13
|Casey Danielson
|1
|69
|76
|72
|217
|$3,472
|T15
|Clariss Guce
|2
|74
|70
|74
|218
|$3,100
|T15
|Janie Jackson
|2
|74
|69
|75
|218
|$3,100
|T17
|Gabby Lemieux
|3
|74
|74
|71
|219
|$2,662
|T17
|Min A Yoon
|3
|73
|72
|74
|219
|$2,662
|T17
|Alivia Reynolds
|3
|73
|69
|77
|219
|$2,662
|T17
|Ruixin Liu
|3
|68
|74
|77
|219
|$2,662
|T17
|Gigi Stoll
|3
|71
|70
|78
|219
|$2,662
|T22
|Nannette Hill
|4
|77
|71
|72
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Brittany Marchand
|4
|71
|77
|72
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Maddie Szeryk
|4
|69
|78
|73
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Min-G Kim
|4
|72
|74
|74
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Demi Runas
|4
|70
|76
|74
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Amelia Lewis
|4
|72
|71
|77
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Celine Herbin
|4
|71
|71
|78
|220
|$2,165
|T22
|Rose Zhang (a)
|4
|68
|73
|79
|220
|$0
|T30
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|5
|75
|73
|73
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Karen Chung
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Dewi Weber
|5
|77
|70
|74
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Kyung Kim
|5
|74
|73
|74
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Kristy McPherson
|5
|71
|75
|75
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Gemma Dryburgh
|5
|72
|71
|78
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Daniela Iacobelli
|5
|71
|72
|78
|221
|$1,658
|T30
|Harang Lee
|5
|69
|72
|80
|221
|$1,658
|T38
|Kum-Kang Park
|6
|75
|73
|74
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Alejandra Llaneza
|6
|74
|74
|74
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Ana Belac
|6
|70
|78
|74
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Maria Parra
|6
|76
|69
|77
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Frida Kinhult
|6
|72
|72
|78
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Isi Gabsa
|6
|69
|75
|78
|222
|$1,266
|T38
|Natalie Sheary
|6
|66
|78
|78
|222
|$1,266
|T45
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|7
|73
|75
|75
|223
|$1,019
|T45
|Katelyn Dambaugh
|7
|74
|71
|78
|223
|$1,019
|T45
|Hexi Yuan
|7
|73
|72
|78
|223
|$1,019
|T45
|Kendra Dalton
|7
|73
|72
|78
|223
|$1,019
|T45
|Moa Folke
|7
|71
|74
|78
|223
|$1,019
|T45
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|7
|71
|71
|81
|223
|$1,019
|T51
|Louise Stahle
|8
|77
|71
|76
|224
|$879
|T51
|Yujeong Son
|8
|74
|74
|76
|224
|$879
|T51
|Katja Pogacar
|8
|72
|76
|76
|224
|$879
|T51
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|8
|72
|73
|79
|224
|$879
|T55
|Katie Yoo
|9
|75
|72
|78
|225
|$787
|T55
|Lisa Pettersson
|9
|74
|73
|78
|225
|$787
|T55
|Sophie Hausmann
|9
|75
|70
|80
|225
|$787
|T55
|Alexandra Kaui
|9
|72
|73
|80
|225
|$787
|T55
|Rachel Rohanna
|9
|70
|75
|80
|225
|$787
|T60
|Sharmila Nicollet
|10
|76
|72
|78
|226
|$701
|T60
|Sophia Schubert
|10
|73
|75
|78
|226
|$701
|T60
|Julienne Soo
|10
|77
|70
|79
|226
|$701
|T60
|Celine Borge
|10
|76
|65
|85
|226
|$701
|T64
|Min Lee
|11
|73
|73
|81
|227
|$668
|T64
|Elizabeth Schultz
|11
|72
|72
|83
|227
|$668
|66
|Maddie McCrary
|12
|75
|73
|80
|228
|$652