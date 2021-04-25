2021 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Symetra Tour

2021 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/25/2021 at 2:36 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bailey Tardy, who prevailed by three shots at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Tardy dominated the 54-hole event, finishing on 10-under 206, including closing 70s to earn the win. Samantha Wagner and Maude-Aimee Leblanc finished tied for second place.

Kendally Dye, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Regina Plasencia and Paula Reto finished in a tie for fourth place.

Tardy won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Copper Rock Championship recap notes

Tardy takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas.

2021 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bailey Tardy -10 66 70 70 206 $30,000
T2 Samantha Wagner -7 69 72 68 209 $16,463
T2 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -7 73 67 69 209 $16,463
T4 Fatima Fernandez Cano -2 73 73 68 214 $8,166
T4 Kendall Dye -2 73 72 69 214 $8,166
T4 Paula Reto -2 69 72 73 214 $8,166
T4 Regina Plasencia -2 68 73 73 214 $8,166
T8 Lilia Vu -1 73 74 68 215 $5,042
T8 Elin Arvidsson -1 73 67 75 215 $5,042
T10 Julie Aime E 73 74 69 216 $4,078
T10 Haylee Harford E 70 77 69 216 $4,078
T10 Lauren Coughlin E 71 71 74 216 $4,078
T13 Sierra Brooks 1 73 72 72 217 $3,472
T13 Casey Danielson 1 69 76 72 217 $3,472
T15 Clariss Guce 2 74 70 74 218 $3,100
T15 Janie Jackson 2 74 69 75 218 $3,100
T17 Gabby Lemieux 3 74 74 71 219 $2,662
T17 Min A Yoon 3 73 72 74 219 $2,662
T17 Alivia Reynolds 3 73 69 77 219 $2,662
T17 Ruixin Liu 3 68 74 77 219 $2,662
T17 Gigi Stoll 3 71 70 78 219 $2,662
T22 Nannette Hill 4 77 71 72 220 $2,165
T22 Brittany Marchand 4 71 77 72 220 $2,165
T22 Maddie Szeryk 4 69 78 73 220 $2,165
T22 Min-G Kim 4 72 74 74 220 $2,165
T22 Demi Runas 4 70 76 74 220 $2,165
T22 Amelia Lewis 4 72 71 77 220 $2,165
T22 Celine Herbin 4 71 71 78 220 $2,165
T22 Rose Zhang (a) 4 68 73 79 220 $0
T30 Laura Gonzalez Escallon 5 75 73 73 221 $1,658
T30 Karen Chung 5 74 74 73 221 $1,658
T30 Dewi Weber 5 77 70 74 221 $1,658
T30 Kyung Kim 5 74 73 74 221 $1,658
T30 Kristy McPherson 5 71 75 75 221 $1,658
T30 Gemma Dryburgh 5 72 71 78 221 $1,658
T30 Daniela Iacobelli 5 71 72 78 221 $1,658
T30 Harang Lee 5 69 72 80 221 $1,658
T38 Kum-Kang Park 6 75 73 74 222 $1,266
T38 Alejandra Llaneza 6 74 74 74 222 $1,266
T38 Ana Belac 6 70 78 74 222 $1,266
T38 Maria Parra 6 76 69 77 222 $1,266
T38 Frida Kinhult 6 72 72 78 222 $1,266
T38 Isi Gabsa 6 69 75 78 222 $1,266
T38 Natalie Sheary 6 66 78 78 222 $1,266
T45 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 7 73 75 75 223 $1,019
T45 Katelyn Dambaugh 7 74 71 78 223 $1,019
T45 Hexi Yuan 7 73 72 78 223 $1,019
T45 Kendra Dalton 7 73 72 78 223 $1,019
T45 Moa Folke 7 71 74 78 223 $1,019
T45 Malene Krolboll Hansen 7 71 71 81 223 $1,019
T51 Louise Stahle 8 77 71 76 224 $879
T51 Yujeong Son 8 74 74 76 224 $879
T51 Katja Pogacar 8 72 76 76 224 $879
T51 Marta Sanz Barrio 8 72 73 79 224 $879
T55 Katie Yoo 9 75 72 78 225 $787
T55 Lisa Pettersson 9 74 73 78 225 $787
T55 Sophie Hausmann 9 75 70 80 225 $787
T55 Alexandra Kaui 9 72 73 80 225 $787
T55 Rachel Rohanna 9 70 75 80 225 $787
T60 Sharmila Nicollet 10 76 72 78 226 $701
T60 Sophia Schubert 10 73 75 78 226 $701
T60 Julienne Soo 10 77 70 79 226 $701
T60 Celine Borge 10 76 65 85 226 $701
T64 Min Lee 11 73 73 81 227 $668
T64 Elizabeth Schultz 11 72 72 83 227 $668
66 Maddie McCrary 12 75 73 80 228 $652

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!