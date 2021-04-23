TaylorMade Golf introduces P-790 Black irons

For years now, golf enthusiasts have showed demand for different finishes on their iron heads than the classic chrome and nickel styles. In particular, irons with black heads and corresponding details have been particularly hot.

TaylorMade Golf has been among those brands happy to oblige these customers with a unique offering, and they’re doing it again with the P-790 Black irons.

The P-790 Black irons are the P-790 irons in every way — hollow-body construction, SpeedFoam and a blade-like appearance — but with a black PVD finish on the heads and a murdered-out black shaft.

The high-gloss finish really stands out, and the white paintfill details pop amid the black backdrop.

The TaylorMade P-790 Black irons are now available for $1,700 in a 3-iron through PW set with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 Black (X100, S300, R300) steel shafts and a Golf Pride TV 360 gray/black grip.