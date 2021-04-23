Faldo, Player, Jerry Rice and Charles Kelly to face off in live-streamed Myrtle Beach match for charity

Nick Faldo, Gary Player, NFL legend Jerry Rice and country musician Charles Kelly will get together on April 29 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to put on a charity match to benefit Project Golf, a charity that makes golf more affordable and accessible, particularly for juniors, military veterans and those in underserved communities.

The match will be played at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. design that is one of the most heralded in the Grand Strand. Charlie Rymer, who is based in the area, will host the match, which will be live-streamed in part on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach Facebook page. The players and Rymer will encourage the viewers to donate to Project Golf, which hopes to make donating easy with an $18 for 18 holes appeal. The goal is to aggregate smaller, grassroots donations into a larger sum that can have a big impact.

“The Match” will also be featured on a future episode of “The Charlie Rymer Golf Show,” which airs on CBS Sports Network. Spectators will not be allowed.

Project Golf hosts clinics for juniors, military veterans, and anyone with an interest in taking up golf. The clinics are six weeks in length and introduce players to concepts in a supportive environment. The instruction includes often-overlooked parts of golf basics, like etiquette and booking tee times. Ultimately, these players can be paired together to create shared experiences and a comfort level on the course.

The Dunes Club has hosted six Senior Tour Championships and the US Women’s Open, among many other high profile events.