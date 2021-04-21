2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Harbour Town Golf Links in the PGA Tour’s lone team event. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

There will be 160 players in the field, competing in 80 teams for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with Golf Channel carrying early coverage each weekend day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the CBS Sports apps and on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 25