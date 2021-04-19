2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Meloneras Golf in Spain.

The betting favorite this week is Antoine Rozner, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Matthias Schwab is on 18-to-1, with Sam Horsfield sitting on 20-to-1.

Andy Sullivan sits on 22-to-1 before the first of three consecutive events in Spain.

2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, with this being the start of three weeks in a row in the Canary Islands in Spain. Rafa Cabrera Bello is host this week and is priced at 25-to-1.

2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open betting odds: Outright winner