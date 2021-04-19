2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed in a playoff at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Liu and Morgane Metraux finished the 72-hole event tied on 15-under 273 and went to extra holes. After both players made par on the first playoff hole, No. 18, they played it again. Liu made birdie 3 to secure the victory for her second win this season.

Gigi Stoll finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Casino del Sol Golf Classic recap notes

Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah.

2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

