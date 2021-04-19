2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Symetra Tour

2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/19/2021 at 10:25 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed in a playoff at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Liu and Morgane Metraux finished the 72-hole event tied on 15-under 273 and went to extra holes. After both players made par on the first playoff hole, No. 18, they played it again. Liu made birdie 3 to secure the victory for her second win this season.

Gigi Stoll finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Casino del Sol Golf Classic recap notes

Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah.

2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ruixin Liu -15 68 68 70 67 273 $30,000
2 Morgane Metraux -15 67 68 65 73 273 $18,940
3 Gigi Stoll -13 70 68 70 67 275 $13,790
T4 Katelyn Dambaugh -11 72 70 68 67 277 $9,682
T4 Lilia Vu -11 70 66 69 72 277 $9,682
T6 Yaeeun Hong -9 66 73 69 71 279 $6,549
T6 Roberta Liti -9 69 66 73 71 279 $6,549
T8 Dewi Weber -8 70 71 69 70 280 $5,009
T8 Casey Danielson -8 69 69 70 72 280 $5,009
T10 Isi Gabsa -7 75 68 68 70 281 $4,050
T10 Haylee Harford -7 71 71 69 70 281 $4,050
T10 Lucy Li -7 68 72 68 73 281 $4,050
T13 Allie White -6 72 71 70 69 282 $3,352
T13 Louise Stahle -6 72 70 70 70 282 $3,352
T13 Meghan MacLaren -6 70 69 71 72 282 $3,352
T16 Katie Yoo -5 73 71 70 69 283 $2,701
T16 Samantha Wagner -5 77 68 67 71 283 $2,701
T16 Bailey Tardy -5 74 68 70 71 283 $2,701
T16 Marta Sanz Barrio -5 70 71 70 72 283 $2,701
T16 Julie Aime -5 71 70 69 73 283 $2,701
T16 Prima Thammaraks -5 69 72 69 73 283 $2,701
T22 Celine Borge -4 77 66 74 67 284 $2,185
T22 Fatima Fernandez Cano -4 73 70 74 67 284 $2,185
T22 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 74 69 69 72 284 $2,185
T22 Karah Sanford -4 73 70 68 73 284 $2,185
T22 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -4 67 72 72 73 284 $2,185
T22 Laura Wearn -4 69 72 68 75 284 $2,185
T28 Amanda Doherty -3 73 71 72 69 285 $1,828
T28 Sierra Brooks -3 72 73 70 70 285 $1,828
T28 Malene Krolboll Hansen -3 72 70 70 73 285 $1,828
T28 Rachel Rohanna -3 70 70 71 74 285 $1,828
T32 Elise Bradley -2 69 75 70 72 286 $1,609
T32 Demi Runas -2 73 72 68 73 286 $1,609
T32 Rebecca Lee-Bentham -2 73 69 70 74 286 $1,609
T35 Cindy Ha -1 73 71 75 68 287 $1,445
T35 Yan Liu -1 71 69 77 70 287 $1,445
T35 Maria Parra -1 71 73 71 72 287 $1,445
T38 Yue Ren E 74 71 73 70 288 $1,317
T38 Nannette Hill E 70 72 73 73 288 $1,317
T40 Krystal Quihuis 1 74 71 71 73 289 $1,168
T40 Weiwei Zhang 1 75 68 73 73 289 $1,168
T40 Maddie Szeryk 1 74 71 70 74 289 $1,168
T40 Lisa Pettersson 1 67 77 71 74 289 $1,168
T40 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 1 71 73 69 76 289 $1,168
T45 Clariss Guce 2 72 70 77 71 290 $993
T45 Karolina Vlckova 2 71 73 73 73 290 $993
T45 Anna Redding 2 73 72 71 74 290 $993
T45 Karen Chung 2 71 72 73 74 290 $993
T45 Amy Lee 2 72 68 76 74 290 $993
T50 Peiyun Chien 4 71 74 74 73 292 $880
T50 Sophia Schubert 4 75 70 71 76 292 $880
T50 Savannah Vilaubi 4 74 67 73 78 292 $880
T53 Sierra Sims 5 74 71 74 74 293 $788
T53 Kendra Dalton 5 73 71 73 76 293 $788
T53 Min A Yoon 5 73 71 72 77 293 $788
T53 Brittany Marchand 5 77 66 73 77 293 $788
T53 Kum-Kang Park 5 71 73 71 78 293 $788
T53 Janet Mao 5 73 68 72 80 293 $788
59 Sophie Hausmann 6 71 71 76 76 294 $716
T60 Robyn Choi 7 71 73 76 75 295 $690
T60 Ji Eun Baik 7 67 73 78 77 295 $690
T62 Maddie McCrary 8 73 72 74 77 296 $670
T62 Hira Naveed 8 76 69 71 80 296 $670
T64 Jean Reynolds 9 74 71 77 75 297 $649
T64 Alazne Urizar Zapata 9 71 73 74 79 297 $649
66 Alexandra Kaui 11 71 72 75 81 299 $634
67 Gabby Lemieux 12 71 73 76 80 300 $623

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!