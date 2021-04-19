2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed in a playoff at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.
Liu and Morgane Metraux finished the 72-hole event tied on 15-under 273 and went to extra holes. After both players made par on the first playoff hole, No. 18, they played it again. Liu made birdie 3 to secure the victory for her second win this season.
Gigi Stoll finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.
Casino del Sol Golf Classic recap notes
Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah.
2021 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ruixin Liu
|-15
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$30,000
|2
|Morgane Metraux
|-15
|67
|68
|65
|73
|273
|$18,940
|3
|Gigi Stoll
|-13
|70
|68
|70
|67
|275
|$13,790
|T4
|Katelyn Dambaugh
|-11
|72
|70
|68
|67
|277
|$9,682
|T4
|Lilia Vu
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|72
|277
|$9,682
|T6
|Yaeeun Hong
|-9
|66
|73
|69
|71
|279
|$6,549
|T6
|Roberta Liti
|-9
|69
|66
|73
|71
|279
|$6,549
|T8
|Dewi Weber
|-8
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$5,009
|T8
|Casey Danielson
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$5,009
|T10
|Isi Gabsa
|-7
|75
|68
|68
|70
|281
|$4,050
|T10
|Haylee Harford
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|$4,050
|T10
|Lucy Li
|-7
|68
|72
|68
|73
|281
|$4,050
|T13
|Allie White
|-6
|72
|71
|70
|69
|282
|$3,352
|T13
|Louise Stahle
|-6
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|$3,352
|T13
|Meghan MacLaren
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$3,352
|T16
|Katie Yoo
|-5
|73
|71
|70
|69
|283
|$2,701
|T16
|Samantha Wagner
|-5
|77
|68
|67
|71
|283
|$2,701
|T16
|Bailey Tardy
|-5
|74
|68
|70
|71
|283
|$2,701
|T16
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|72
|283
|$2,701
|T16
|Julie Aime
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|$2,701
|T16
|Prima Thammaraks
|-5
|69
|72
|69
|73
|283
|$2,701
|T22
|Celine Borge
|-4
|77
|66
|74
|67
|284
|$2,185
|T22
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-4
|73
|70
|74
|67
|284
|$2,185
|T22
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-4
|74
|69
|69
|72
|284
|$2,185
|T22
|Karah Sanford
|-4
|73
|70
|68
|73
|284
|$2,185
|T22
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-4
|67
|72
|72
|73
|284
|$2,185
|T22
|Laura Wearn
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|75
|284
|$2,185
|T28
|Amanda Doherty
|-3
|73
|71
|72
|69
|285
|$1,828
|T28
|Sierra Brooks
|-3
|72
|73
|70
|70
|285
|$1,828
|T28
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$1,828
|T28
|Rachel Rohanna
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|$1,828
|T32
|Elise Bradley
|-2
|69
|75
|70
|72
|286
|$1,609
|T32
|Demi Runas
|-2
|73
|72
|68
|73
|286
|$1,609
|T32
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham
|-2
|73
|69
|70
|74
|286
|$1,609
|T35
|Cindy Ha
|-1
|73
|71
|75
|68
|287
|$1,445
|T35
|Yan Liu
|-1
|71
|69
|77
|70
|287
|$1,445
|T35
|Maria Parra
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|72
|287
|$1,445
|T38
|Yue Ren
|E
|74
|71
|73
|70
|288
|$1,317
|T38
|Nannette Hill
|E
|70
|72
|73
|73
|288
|$1,317
|T40
|Krystal Quihuis
|1
|74
|71
|71
|73
|289
|$1,168
|T40
|Weiwei Zhang
|1
|75
|68
|73
|73
|289
|$1,168
|T40
|Maddie Szeryk
|1
|74
|71
|70
|74
|289
|$1,168
|T40
|Lisa Pettersson
|1
|67
|77
|71
|74
|289
|$1,168
|T40
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|1
|71
|73
|69
|76
|289
|$1,168
|T45
|Clariss Guce
|2
|72
|70
|77
|71
|290
|$993
|T45
|Karolina Vlckova
|2
|71
|73
|73
|73
|290
|$993
|T45
|Anna Redding
|2
|73
|72
|71
|74
|290
|$993
|T45
|Karen Chung
|2
|71
|72
|73
|74
|290
|$993
|T45
|Amy Lee
|2
|72
|68
|76
|74
|290
|$993
|T50
|Peiyun Chien
|4
|71
|74
|74
|73
|292
|$880
|T50
|Sophia Schubert
|4
|75
|70
|71
|76
|292
|$880
|T50
|Savannah Vilaubi
|4
|74
|67
|73
|78
|292
|$880
|T53
|Sierra Sims
|5
|74
|71
|74
|74
|293
|$788
|T53
|Kendra Dalton
|5
|73
|71
|73
|76
|293
|$788
|T53
|Min A Yoon
|5
|73
|71
|72
|77
|293
|$788
|T53
|Brittany Marchand
|5
|77
|66
|73
|77
|293
|$788
|T53
|Kum-Kang Park
|5
|71
|73
|71
|78
|293
|$788
|T53
|Janet Mao
|5
|73
|68
|72
|80
|293
|$788
|59
|Sophie Hausmann
|6
|71
|71
|76
|76
|294
|$716
|T60
|Robyn Choi
|7
|71
|73
|76
|75
|295
|$690
|T60
|Ji Eun Baik
|7
|67
|73
|78
|77
|295
|$690
|T62
|Maddie McCrary
|8
|73
|72
|74
|77
|296
|$670
|T62
|Hira Naveed
|8
|76
|69
|71
|80
|296
|$670
|T64
|Jean Reynolds
|9
|74
|71
|77
|75
|297
|$649
|T64
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|9
|71
|73
|74
|79
|297
|$649
|66
|Alexandra Kaui
|11
|71
|72
|75
|81
|299
|$634
|67
|Gabby Lemieux
|12
|71
|73
|76
|80
|300
|$623