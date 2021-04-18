2021 Austrian Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/18/2021 at 1:30 pm
The 2021 Austrian Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who prevailed in a playoff at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.

On the fifth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Maximilian Kieffer of Germany, Catlin made a bogey 4 on the par-3 18th hole that was good enough to beat Kieffer’s 8. Catlin and Kieffer had tied the same hole the four previous times, with two pars, a birdie, then another par.

Both players had finished regulation on 14-under 274. Martin Kaymer finished in third place alone on 11-under total.

Catlin won the €147,370 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Austrian Golf Open recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Catlin.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-over 147 or better.

Catlin earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open in Spain.

2021 Austrian Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Catlin -14 68 70 71 65 274 €147,370
2 Maximilian Kieffer -14 72 68 68 66 274 €95,710
3 Martin Kaymer -11 68 70 69 70 277 €55,243
T4 Marcus Armitage -8 73 69 70 68 280 €37,563.80
T4 Wil Besseling -8 72 71 70 67 280 €37,563.80
T4 Garrick Higgo -8 72 71 69 68 280 €37,563.80
T7 Austin Bautista -7 74 67 71 69 281 €20,940.76
T7 Alejandro Cañizares -7 67 70 70 74 281 €20,940.76
T7 Nicolai Højgaard -7 70 72 72 67 281 €20,940.76
T7 Jacques Kruyswijk -7 68 72 70 71 281 €20,940.76
T7 Matthias Schwab -7 71 75 66 69 281 €20,940.76
T12 Rasmus Højgaard -6 71 75 69 67 282 €14,948.20
T12 Joost Luiten -6 71 70 69 72 282 €14,948.20
T12 Renato Paratore -6 78 66 71 67 282 €14,948.20
T15 S.S.P. Chawrasia -5 72 68 73 70 283 €12,422.60
T15 Lorenzo Gagli -5 70 72 71 70 283 €12,422.60
T15 Sam Horsfield -5 74 73 69 67 283 €12,422.60
T15 Kurt Kitayama -5 71 72 71 69 283 €12,422.60
T15 Garrick Porteous -5 75 68 71 69 283 €12,422.60
T15 Dale Whitnell -5 74 71 68 70 283 €12,422.60
T21 Daniel Gavins -4 69 74 67 74 284 €10,729.30
T21 Justin Walters -4 71 68 74 71 284 €10,729.30
T21 Chris Wood -4 73 72 71 68 284 €10,729.30
T24 Alejandro Del Rey -3 74 71 73 67 285 €9,825.25
T24 Craig Howie -3 76 70 69 70 285 €9,825.25
T24 Zander Lombard -3 72 70 77 66 285 €9,825.25
T24 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -3 74 72 65 74 285 €9,825.25
T28 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -2 72 72 70 72 286 €8,662.90
T28 Richard Mansell -2 69 71 73 73 286 €8,662.90
T28 Ricardo Santos -2 75 69 71 71 286 €8,662.90
T28 Cormac Sharvin -2 75 71 69 71 286 €8,662.90
T28 Jeff Winther -2 69 73 71 73 286 €8,662.90
T33 Pep Angles -1 76 71 72 68 287 €6,725.65
T33 Ashley Chesters -1 76 69 70 72 287 €6,725.65
T33 Paul Dunne -1 73 71 72 71 287 €6,725.65
T33 Benjamin Hebert -1 75 72 71 69 287 €6,725.65
T33 Masahiro Kawamura -1 76 71 68 72 287 €6,725.65
T33 Deyen Lawson -1 77 70 71 69 287 €6,725.65
T33 Richard Mcevoy -1 75 72 72 68 287 €6,725.65
T33 Pedro Oriol -1 69 74 72 72 287 €6,725.65
T33 Bernd Ritthammer -1 70 75 71 71 287 €6,725.65
T33 Adrien Saddier -1 71 72 69 75 287 €6,725.65
T33 Max Schmitt -1 72 75 69 71 287 €6,725.65
T33 Ashun Wu -1 72 72 71 72 287 €6,725.65
T45 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño E 71 75 69 73 288 €5,477.20
T45 Julien Guerrier E 70 73 76 69 288 €5,477.20
T47 Sean Crocker 1 75 71 71 72 289 €4,788.40
T47 Emilio Cuartero Blanco 1 71 74 73 71 289 €4,788.40
T47 Ross Fisher 1 75 70 72 72 289 €4,788.40
T47 Rikard Karlberg 1 68 74 74 73 289 €4,788.40
T47 Sihwan Kim 1 71 73 72 73 289 €4,788.40
T47 Euan Walker 1 77 69 72 71 289 €4,788.40
T53 Maverick Antcliff 2 72 74 71 73 290 €4,042.20
T53 Matthew Baldwin 2 73 74 72 71 290 €4,042.20
T53 Marcel Schneider 2 77 70 71 72 290 €4,042.20
T56 Eduardo De La Riva 3 75 72 72 72 291 €3,669.10
T56 Berry Henson 3 73 73 73 72 291 €3,669.10
T56 Tyler Koivisto 3 74 72 73 72 291 €3,669.10
T56 Adrian Meronk 3 71 70 79 71 291 €3,669.10
T56 Darius Van Driel 3 72 74 71 74 291 €3,669.10
T61 David Drysdale 4 70 71 76 75 292 €3,195.55
T61 Grant Forrest 4 70 73 73 76 292 €3,195.55
T61 Chase Hanna 4 72 69 75 76 292 €3,195.55
T61 Søren Kjeldsen 4 72 71 72 77 292 €3,195.55
T61 Ajeetesh Sandhu 4 77 70 73 72 292 €3,195.55
T61 Shubhankar Sharma 4 75 68 72 77 292 €3,195.55
67 Julian Suri 5 77 70 75 71 293 €2,894.20
T68 David Ravetto 7 70 76 72 77 295 €2,765.05
T68 Callum Shinkwin 7 72 75 74 74 295 €2,765.05
70 James Morrison 9 73 72 76 76 297 €2,635.90
T71 Timon Baltl 10 74 73 76 75 298 €2,290
T71 Thomas Detry 10 70 74 72 82 298 €2,290
73 Benjamin Poke 16 71 73 77 83 304 €2,285.50

