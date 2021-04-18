2021 Austrian Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Austrian Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who prevailed in a playoff at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.

On the fifth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Maximilian Kieffer of Germany, Catlin made a bogey 4 on the par-3 18th hole that was good enough to beat Kieffer’s 8. Catlin and Kieffer had tied the same hole the four previous times, with two pars, a birdie, then another par.

Both players had finished regulation on 14-under 274. Martin Kaymer finished in third place alone on 11-under total.

Catlin won the €147,370 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Austrian Golf Open recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Catlin.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-over 147 or better.

Catlin earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open in Spain.

2021 Austrian Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

