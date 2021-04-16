Gear Effects, Ep. 3: Masters recap and how fitters fit for different grasses, playing conditions

Inspired by the differences in what Augusta National played like for the Masters in April compared to November, Ryan and Pete jump into a discussion of how he fits golfers based on the predominant grass they play. The guys talk about how each manufacturer makes a sole that tends to fit some types of golfers better than others. What’s the best iron for a sweeper? What’s best for a digger? Then the guys go down a rabbit hole on wedge fitting and all the things to ask.

