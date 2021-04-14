PGA Tour, DraftKings to partner in opening sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, home of the Phoenix Open

Soon, golfers and golf fans will be able to place legal sports-betting wagers at the home of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The PGA Tour and DraftKings announced April 14 that the two will work together to open a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, opening in time for next year’s Phoenix Open and Super Bowl Sunday, when the PGA Tour’s best-attended tournament typically concludes.

The announcement was made following the Arizona legislature passing HB 2772, which authorizes paid fantasy sports and sports betting pending action by Governor Doug Ducey. The proposed sportsbook will require regulatory approval.

The joint sportsbook marks an expansion of the PGA Tour-DraftKings relationship. DraftKings became the first Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour in summer 2020.

“When DraftKings became the first Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour last summer, a number of possibilities opened up to innovate together,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “This momentous effort to pursue a first-of-its-kind sportsbook with the PGA Tour is a testament to the vision of both organizations that we believe will ultimately benefit Arizona sports fans who want to

legally bet on sports.”

The sportsbook will be designed with an eye toward creating a 19th hole experience where fans can gather year-round, whether they’re playing golf on the property or not, to bet on sports, watch games and enjoy food-and-beverage options. The sportsbook’s location on the TPC Scottsdale property is still to be announced.